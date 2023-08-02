Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year’s Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year’s Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race

Previous competitors include a former Olympian and a GB internationalist but runners of all standards are welcome to enter.

By Claire Warrender
Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race
Competitors run towards the finish during a previous Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race. Image: Supplied by Pete Bracegirdle.

Around 150 runners from across Fife and Tayside are limbering up for this year’s Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race.

Places are still available for the popular annual event, which includes an undulating route through some of Fife’s prettiest countryside.

And while the course has remained unchanged since the inaugural race in 1987, it changes direction each year just to keep things interesting.

This year, runners travel anti-clockwise when the starter’s gun sounds at 7pm on August 8.

Rolling road closures will be in operation during the race.

Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race route

The event starts on Ceres High Street, near the Fife Folk Museum.

And entrants run uphill for two-and-a-half miles towards Teases and New Gilston.

It then turns on to a farm road before a downhill finish to Memorial Hall in Ceres.

Soup and sandwiches are provided after the race.

The Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race began in 1987 and competitors have included Beijing Olympian Andrew Lemoncello of Fife AC.

Raised in Ceres, he set a course record of 39.44.

The course has changed since then and last year, GB internationalist Kristian Jones set a record time of 39.06 over the revised route.

How to enter

While international runners do compete, the race is for aged over 16 of all standards.

Entries for this year’s race close at midnight on Sunday.

Registration on the night is at the Ceres Inn from 5.30pm.

More from Fife

Frances Brocklebank, who sits on the Kinburn Trust, was thanked by Ian Grieve, of St Andrews Highland Games committee on Sunday July 30, for a donation which funded a new dancing stage for competitors. Image: Ted Brocklebank
St Andrews charitable trust invites local groups to apply for grant funding
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Darren Macduff. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in search for missing Lochgelly man, 56
Martin Sharp.
Government worker from Fife sexually assaulted sleeping woman
Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Man charged after armed police called to Kirkcaldy hotel disturbance
American participants in the New Links youth visit 2023. L-R: Mahamed Ibrahim, Daniela Andrade, Malia Loo, Michael Lowe (chaperone), Alyssa Carter. Image: John Stewart
St Andrews charity hosts golf events for California and Fife young people
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Callous Fife Council carer stole Morrison's vouchers from vulnerable client for pre-Christmas spending spree
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife
Sarah Macdonald from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Councillor Eugene Clarke and Lynda Gairns from Sepa brave Monday's rain to discuss the River Leven regeneration work..
Ambitious £45m River Leven regeneration project hits milestone with work about to start
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
First images of how proposed new Glenrothes crematorium could look