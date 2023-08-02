Rolling road closures expected as 150 runners take part in this year’s Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race

Around 150 runners from across Fife and Tayside are limbering up for this year’s Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race.

Places are still available for the popular annual event, which includes an undulating route through some of Fife’s prettiest countryside.

And while the course has remained unchanged since the inaugural race in 1987, it changes direction each year just to keep things interesting.

This year, runners travel anti-clockwise when the starter’s gun sounds at 7pm on August 8.

Rolling road closures will be in operation during the race.

Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race route

The event starts on Ceres High Street, near the Fife Folk Museum.

And entrants run uphill for two-and-a-half miles towards Teases and New Gilston.

It then turns on to a farm road before a downhill finish to Memorial Hall in Ceres.

Soup and sandwiches are provided after the race.

The Ceres Eight-Mile Road Race began in 1987 and competitors have included Beijing Olympian Andrew Lemoncello of Fife AC.

Raised in Ceres, he set a course record of 39.44.

The course has changed since then and last year, GB internationalist Kristian Jones set a record time of 39.06 over the revised route.

How to enter

While international runners do compete, the race is for aged over 16 of all standards.

Entries for this year’s race close at midnight on Sunday.

Registration on the night is at the Ceres Inn from 5.30pm.