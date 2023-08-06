Two women hit by car at Home Bargains car park in Leven

Two women have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the car park at Home Bargains in Leven.

Police and paramedics were called to the car park at Hawkslaw Road in the town shortly before 2pm.

Witnesses say that two women were hit by a reversing car outside the Home Bargains store.

Both women were attended to at the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are now investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Sunday, police were called to a report of two women struck by a car in a car park in Hawkslaw Road, Leven.

“Officers attended and the two women were being taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”