Eve Muirhead was awarded freedom of the city award as Perth Salute returned for the first time since 2019.

The event, which celebrates Perth, saw a parade from Thmblerow Car Park match to the North Inch through the city centre.

Stages on the North Inch hosted music and dance acts as well as a medal giving ceremony.

There was fun for everyone inflatables and vintage cars on display too.

Our photographer Phil Hannah caught the best of the action at Perth Salute 2023.