Fife 11-year-olds ‘feel like millionaires’ after starting recycling business

Two 11-year-old boys from Fife have started a glass recycling business to earn some extra pocket money.

Cousins Jayden and Ashton Blake were inspired to think up a money-making scheme after Ashton’s 16-year-old sister Lara started a job.

Since starting in business a few weeks ago, the pair have already made £80.

Ashton’s mum Michelle Newsome said they now “feel like millionaires”.

She said: “The boys have been wanting a little job for ages to make their own money.

“My daughter got a wee job and they were jealous but at their ages they are far too young to be employed.

“One day I asked to them I’d like them to take the bottles down to the bottle bank. That’s where the idea came from.”

Smashing it as Fife glass recycling business

Michelle advertises their services in Elie community groups on Facebook where the response has been overwhelming.

They were even donated a cart by a local resident to help the venture.

Every Tuesday they make their rounds door-to-door taking the bottles to the recycling point.

Ashton said: “I was jealous that my sister had a job and we didn’t. It’s something to do in the day as we were way too lazy before.

Jayden said people had been “very grateful” for the service they provide.

Ashton added: “We are doing a good thing and earning money”.

Hard work brings reward says proud mum

The boys, who trade as AJs Bottles and describe themselves as a “waste management company”, charge £2 for a carrier bag of recycling or £3 for a box.

One Elie resident even gave them £20 to set aside in case their cart ever needs repaired.

They have spent some of their business takings on sweets but the astute businessmen have a strict policy of saving half their proceeds to buy something “really worthwhile” in the future.

They are home-schooled and plan to continue to operate the service while there is demand.

Proud mum Michelle, who is also Jayden’s parental guardian, said: “I look after the social media side, but the boys carry out all the work.

“They love having a little business but it’s hard work. Sometimes the cart is filled to the brim. I’m really proud of them.

“Everyone who meets them say they’re doing a great job and when they are out and about people ask them ‘are you the boys doing the bottle recycling?’

“I see a big change in their confidence. Jayden used to be a bit shy and he’s really come out of his shell. Meanwhile Ashton powers through when the cart is really heavy.

“They like the fact they are working hard and getting a reward from it.”