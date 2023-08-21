Fife Man, 28, hospitalised then charged after two-car crash in Glenrothes The road was closed following the incident near Fife Airport. By Neil Henderson August 21 2023, 10.53am Share Man, 28, hospitalised then charged after two-car crash in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4656196/man-hospitalised-arrested-glenrothes-crash/ Copy Link The crash happened on a road off the B921 near Fife Airport. Image: Google Street View A 28-year-old man was hospitalised and later charged by police after a two-car crash in Glenrothes. The collision happened just after 6pm on Sunday on a road just off Kinglassie Road, close to Fife Airport. Officers closed the road for a time while the incident was dealt with. A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes around 6.10pm on Sunday. “Emergency services attended and an 28-year old man was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance. “He was later charged in connection with road traffic offences. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”