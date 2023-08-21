Man, 28, hospitalised then charged after two-car crash in Glenrothes

A 28-year-old man was hospitalised and later charged by police after a two-car crash in Glenrothes.

The collision happened just after 6pm on Sunday on a road just off Kinglassie Road, close to Fife Airport.

Officers closed the road for a time while the incident was dealt with.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes around 6.10pm on Sunday.

“Emergency services attended and an 28-year old man was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

“He was later charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”