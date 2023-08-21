Warning over 9 days of roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary

Drivers are being warned of nine days of roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary.

Resurfacing works start this Wednesday (August 23) on Longcauseway, at its junctions with Feus Road and Riggs Road – about half-a-mile from the hospital’s entrance.

A closure will be in place for the duration of the roadworks, including over the weekend, outside the graveyard.

Full closure of Longcauseway during roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary

The works will impact on anyone heading towards Perth Royal Infirmary from the direction of the city centre.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “For safety and efficiency, a full road closure with a suspension of on-street parking and loading will be in effect.

“This closure will remain in place overnight and the weekend.”

A diversion will be in place via Rose Crescent, Glasgow Road, York Place, Caledonian Road, Barrack Street, Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road – and the same in the other direction.

Pedestrian access will always be maintained.

Waste collection services will be granted access so Perth and Kinross Council is asking residents to put out their bins as usual.