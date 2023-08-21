Warning over 9 days of roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning over 9 days of roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary

Resurfacing works start this Wednesday on Longcauseway.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Longcauseway in Perth, where roadworks are set to start
Longcauseway in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are being warned of nine days of roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary.

Resurfacing works start this Wednesday (August 23) on Longcauseway, at its junctions with Feus Road and Riggs Road – about half-a-mile from the hospital’s entrance.

A closure will be in place for the duration of the roadworks, including over the weekend, outside the graveyard.

Full closure of Longcauseway during roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary

The works will impact on anyone heading towards Perth Royal Infirmary from the direction of the city centre.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “For safety and efficiency, a full road closure with a suspension of on-street parking and loading will be in effect.

“This closure will remain in place overnight and the weekend.”

roadworks Perth
Roadworks near Perth Royal Infirmary: A map of the closure on Longcauseway and the diversion route (click for full size). Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A diversion will be in place via Rose Crescent, Glasgow Road, York Place, Caledonian Road, Barrack Street, Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road – and the same in the other direction.

Pedestrian access will always be maintained.

Waste collection services will be granted access so Perth and Kinross Council is asking residents to put out their bins as usual.

