Home Sport Golf

Blairgowrie golf star Connor Graham picked for Walker Cup at St Andrews

The 17-year-old will become one of the youngest ever players to compete in the historic event.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Graham.
Connor Graham. Image: Scottish Golf.

Blairgowrie golfer, Connor Graham, has been named in the Great Britain and Ireland team for next month’s Walker Cup at St Andrews.

The recently turned 17-year-old will become one of the youngest ever players to face the USA in the biennial contest, which takes place on the Old Course on the weekend of September 2 and 3.

The only other Scot on the team is Calum Scott of Nairn.

They will be captained by former Amateur champion, Stuart Wilson.

He said: “We have selected 10 players who we believe will give us the best chance of regaining the Walker Cup against the United States of America.

“This is their opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in amateur golf and have their name written alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the sport by winning the Walker Cup.

“We look forward to the challenge of winning the match next week and I know these players will give it their all to win back the trophy in front of a home crowd.”

Sporting family

This year Graham has won the Scottish Amateur Open and finished runner-up in the French Under-18 Amateur Open.

In 2022, he won The R&A Junior Open at Monifieth and finished runner-up in the Lytham Trophy.

He comes from a sporting family, with big brother, Gregor, also an excellent amateur golfer and cousin, Ross, a defender at Dundee United and a former Scotland under-21 international.

