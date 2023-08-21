Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease deal switch being teed up as part of masterplan for the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease deal switch being teed up as part of masterplan for the future

The distinctive hotel opened in 1999 and is at the centre of Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee redevelopment plans to secure the future of the Angus Championship course on The Open rota.

By Graham Brown
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com

A new lease deal is set to be struck over the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel as part of the billion pound masterplan around the jewel of Angus’ sporting crown.

The  hotel and spa beside the 1st tee and 18th green of the world famous Championship Links has witnessed the crowning of three Open champions.

It opened its doors in 1999, just weeks before Scot Paul Lawrie clinched the famous claret jug in a remarkable final day comeback.

Paul Lawrie Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Paul Lawrie scored a dramatic 1999 Open victory after a play-off with Justin Leonard and Jean Van De Velde. Image: PA

Angus Council owns the Carnoustie courses and the land on which the 106-bedroom hotel sits.

Later this week, councillors will be asked to transfer the current hotel land lease to a new company set up by Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee.

It is part of CGLMC’s ambition to secure the Angus town’s place on the Open rota.

And it will clear the way for CGLMC to finally complete a deal to buy the distinctive hotel for redevelopment.

What is the current status of the hotel?

A 125-year ground lease over the land the hotel sits on was granted by the council and it has just over a century to run.

The council receives an annual ground lease payment.

Until 2033, it will also receive a profit share based on the turnover of the hotel.

The hotel is currently operated and managed by Bespoke Hotels.

Tiger Woods at Carnoustie
Tiger Woods plays an approach to the 18th in the 147th Open at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group

Mineflow Investments Ltd is the current lease holder, but CGLMC has asked for a transfer of the lease to Carnoustie Golf Links Properties Limited.

It is a subsidiary company set up by CGLMC which brokered a deal with Mineflow in April last year to acquire the hotel as a going concern.

The deadline to exercise the option on that deal expires at the end of this month.

No impact on Carnoustie golfers

The council has stressed the move is solely related to the ground lease for the hotel site.

A spokesperson said: “It is important to note that the hotel ground lease agreement relates to Carnoustie Golf Hotel only and is entirely separate from the management agreement with CGLMC Ltd which relates to the golf courses and business.

“The report being considered will seek a decision only in relation to the hotel ground lease.”

Links bosses and council chiefs have been in detailed discussions for more than four years over the future of golf at Carnoustie.

CGLMC has a major investor waiting in the wings and say it is a race against time to put in place the blueprint for the future.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel
The hotel opened just before the 128th Open Championship took place at Carnoustie in 1999. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Their plans aim to keep events such as the Open Championship, AIG Women’s Open and Senior Open coming to Angus.

Dialogue between the parties is at a crucial stage.

But in June, Links chief executive Michael Wells expressed confidence a deal could be secured which will see the Open back at Carnoustie before 2030.

A full public consultation would take place before changes are made to the management agreement for Carnoustie’s golf courses.

The hotel lease deal will be the subject of a special full Angus Council meeting on Thursday.

