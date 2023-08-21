General pays tribute to retired Black Watch officer Lt Col Fred Beattie of Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

General pays tribute to retired Black Watch officer Lt Col Fred Beattie of Arbroath

What you saw was what you got and what you got was exceptionally good - General Sir Alister Irwin.

By Chris Ferguson
Fred Beattie is photographed against a backdrop of Black Watch tartan.
Lt Col Fred Beattie (Retired) of The Black Watch.

Fred Beattie, who joined The Black Watch aged 17, rose through the ranks winning 10 promotions and retiring as a lieutenant colonel, has died aged 85.

In 32 years with the regiment, many of them as regimental sergeant major, he won the admiration and respect of men and officers alike.

Arbroath-born Fred was later made an MBE for his service in Northern Ireland and was presented with his award by the Queen at Hillsborough Castle.

He also saw Cold War service with the 1st Battalion The Black Watch in West Germany and was later a British forces’ quartermaster in Belize.

Lieutenant General (retired) Sir Alister Irwin described Fred as a “professional soldier to his fingertips” whose relentless pursuit of excellence showed his determination that The Black Watch should be second to none.

“What you saw was what you got and what you got was exceptionally good,” said Sir Alister.

“And that is why he was so well respected even by those who attracted his wrath. At the heart of it all was a fierce pride in the regiment, both in its great history and in its present achievements.”

Early years in Angus

Frederick Lamb Beattie was born in Kinnaird Street, Arbroath, in November 1937 to James Beattie, a lorry driver with Anniston brick works, Inverkeilor, and his wife, Jean.

He was one of six children, the only surviving being Dorothy Spence.

After education at Arbroath High School, Fred worked with the Robb Brothers lemonade firm and McVitie’s biscuit on deliveries.

At the age of 17-and-a-half years old in 1954, Fred began his long and successful career with the army.

During a posting to Bridge of Don he met his future wife, Olive, of Alford, and the couple married in 1966.

By 1970 he had been promoted to colour sergeant and, according to Sir Alister, had already gained a reputation for looking after his men and had an enviable eye for logistical details.

Efficiency

Fred was commissioned in the early 1980s when the 1st Battalion was in an armoured infantry role in West Germany and divisional commanders soon began to notice the efficiency with which he ran his operation.

After 32 years with the regiment, broken only by his spell as an instructor at Bridge of Don, Fred took up his post in Belize. Shortly after, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel, the final of 10 promotions.

He later served at the training centre at Ouston, Durham, and when his uniformed service came to an end, he was appointed camp commandant at Edinburgh Castle.

Manager

Fred was a long-serving elder and session clerk of the Kirk of The Black Watch and managed the battalion football team for seven years when it was twice runners-up in the Army Challenge Cup.

In retirement, he served as president of the Angus branch of The Black Watch Association and was a member of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Dining Club.

Major Ronnie Proctor, who followed Fred as regimental sergeant major and quartermaster described him as a loyal friend who he had the privilege of knowing for 61 years.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

The image shows a picture of Bill Kidd and a fishing rod.
William Kidd of Monifieth: Former Hydro Board manager and skilled footballer dies
Image shows artist Peter Collins at work.
Peter Collins RSA: Renowned Dundee artist and art lecturer dies at 88
Former Auchterarder cattle dealer David Rattray.
David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93
Photograph of Agnes Boardman.
Agnes Boardman: Arbroath-born theatre director and performer dies aged 82
Retired Dundee stonemason Tom O'Rourke.
Tom O'Rourke: Retired Dundee stonemason and artist dies aged 94
A portrait of Arthur Morris.
Arthur Morris: Former Ninewells plastic surgeon and BMA Scotland chairman dies
Harry Nicoll, former Angus finance director, had a street in Arbroath named after him.
Harry Nicoll: Former Angus finance director and Broughty football club founder dies
Vinorah Caird of Tayport has died aged 89.
Vinorah Caird: Former DC Thomson worker and Tayport musical stalwart dies
John Meechan at the top of the Cioch in Coire Lagan, Skye, on Monday July 24 2023 two days before his fall.
John Meechan obituary: Great-grandfather from Glenrothes who died in Skye mountain tragedy
Moira Duguid was a much-loved lollipop lady in Comrie for more than three decades.
Moira Duguid obituary: Family's tribute to Comrie lollipop lady known to generations of schoolchildren

Conversation