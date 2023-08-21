General pays tribute to retired Black Watch officer Lt Col Fred Beattie of Arbroath

Fred Beattie, who joined The Black Watch aged 17, rose through the ranks winning 10 promotions and retiring as a lieutenant colonel, has died aged 85.

In 32 years with the regiment, many of them as regimental sergeant major, he won the admiration and respect of men and officers alike.

Arbroath-born Fred was later made an MBE for his service in Northern Ireland and was presented with his award by the Queen at Hillsborough Castle.

He also saw Cold War service with the 1st Battalion The Black Watch in West Germany and was later a British forces’ quartermaster in Belize.

Lieutenant General (retired) Sir Alister Irwin described Fred as a “professional soldier to his fingertips” whose relentless pursuit of excellence showed his determination that The Black Watch should be second to none.

“What you saw was what you got and what you got was exceptionally good,” said Sir Alister.

“And that is why he was so well respected even by those who attracted his wrath. At the heart of it all was a fierce pride in the regiment, both in its great history and in its present achievements.”

Early years in Angus

Frederick Lamb Beattie was born in Kinnaird Street, Arbroath, in November 1937 to James Beattie, a lorry driver with Anniston brick works, Inverkeilor, and his wife, Jean.

He was one of six children, the only surviving being Dorothy Spence.

After education at Arbroath High School, Fred worked with the Robb Brothers lemonade firm and McVitie’s biscuit on deliveries.

At the age of 17-and-a-half years old in 1954, Fred began his long and successful career with the army.

During a posting to Bridge of Don he met his future wife, Olive, of Alford, and the couple married in 1966.

By 1970 he had been promoted to colour sergeant and, according to Sir Alister, had already gained a reputation for looking after his men and had an enviable eye for logistical details.

Efficiency

Fred was commissioned in the early 1980s when the 1st Battalion was in an armoured infantry role in West Germany and divisional commanders soon began to notice the efficiency with which he ran his operation.

After 32 years with the regiment, broken only by his spell as an instructor at Bridge of Don, Fred took up his post in Belize. Shortly after, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel, the final of 10 promotions.

He later served at the training centre at Ouston, Durham, and when his uniformed service came to an end, he was appointed camp commandant at Edinburgh Castle.

Manager

Fred was a long-serving elder and session clerk of the Kirk of The Black Watch and managed the battalion football team for seven years when it was twice runners-up in the Army Challenge Cup.

In retirement, he served as president of the Angus branch of The Black Watch Association and was a member of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Dining Club.

Major Ronnie Proctor, who followed Fred as regimental sergeant major and quartermaster described him as a loyal friend who he had the privilege of knowing for 61 years.

You can read the family’s announcement here.