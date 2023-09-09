Cupar residents urged to help shape town’s future by submitting ideas for development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar residents urged to help shape town’s future by submitting ideas for development

The possibility of a new museum and arts hub, sites for new housing and even a bypass are all up for discussion at a series of public meetings this month,

By Claire Warrender
Cupar Local Place Plan will help shape the town's future
An aerial view of Cupar. Image: Granite Creative Productions.

A new museum and arts hub could be on the cards for Cupar if proposals are accepted.

Locals are being asked to help identify possible sites for the development.

And these could be included in a submission to Fife Council in the hope the idea will make it into the authority’s development plan for 2024 onwards.

The Cupar Local Place Plan will help shape the town’s future development. Image: Google Street View

The museum idea is just one of several possibilities being looked at as Cupar Development Trust seeks ways to improve the town.

Other themes include sites for future housing, active travel, playparks, nightlife and even a bypass.

A series of public meetings is organised later this month to allow local people to make suggestions..

And the trust will then compile its submission, known as the Cupar Local Place Plan, which will help shape the town’s future.

When do the Cupar Local Place Plan sessions start?

Four separate sessions are arranged in Cupar Corn Exchange, starting on September 20.

The first meeting in the lower hall at 6.30pm will discuss sustainability and green spaces.

And it could include ideas for active travel routes, recycling centres, allotments and playparks.

People will have the chance to suggest ideas and join the discussion.

Other topics will be included in separate public sessions.

When are the other sessions and what will be discussed?

September 22 at 6.30pm in the upper hall.

The theme is transport and accessibility and could include discussions on public transport, pedestrianisation of the town centre and mobility access.

Meanwhile, the creation of a Cupar bypass and ideas for how the Cupar North development could be better connected to the town centre are also up for debate.

September 27 at 6.30pm in the lower hall.

The theme is business, tourism and the economy and could include discussions on a new museum and arts hub.

And provision of more hotel accommodation, improving nightlife and identifying development sites for business expansion might also be discussed.

September 29 at 6.30pm in the upper hall.

Housing, welfare and disability support are the topics up for discussion at the final session.

And it could include identifying sites for new housing or new medical and dental services.

Projects to support residents with disabilities and action to alleviate child poverty or rural isolation could also be on the agenda.

Who can attend the meetings?

Local Place Plans are aimed at empowering communities to have their say in the future of their area.

The Cupar ward includes the villages of Dairsie, Ceres, Springfield, Craigrothie, Pitlessie and Blebocraigs.

The Cupar Local Place Plan meetings are free and open to all.

And there is no need to book a place in advance.

