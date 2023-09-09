Cupar residents urged to help shape town’s future by submitting ideas for development

A new museum and arts hub could be on the cards for Cupar if proposals are accepted.

Locals are being asked to help identify possible sites for the development.

And these could be included in a submission to Fife Council in the hope the idea will make it into the authority’s development plan for 2024 onwards.

The museum idea is just one of several possibilities being looked at as Cupar Development Trust seeks ways to improve the town.

Other themes include sites for future housing, active travel, playparks, nightlife and even a bypass.

A series of public meetings is organised later this month to allow local people to make suggestions..

And the trust will then compile its submission, known as the Cupar Local Place Plan, which will help shape the town’s future.

When do the Cupar Local Place Plan sessions start?

Four separate sessions are arranged in Cupar Corn Exchange, starting on September 20.

The first meeting in the lower hall at 6.30pm will discuss sustainability and green spaces.

And it could include ideas for active travel routes, recycling centres, allotments and playparks.

People will have the chance to suggest ideas and join the discussion.

Other topics will be included in separate public sessions.

When are the other sessions and what will be discussed?

September 22 at 6.30pm in the upper hall.

The theme is transport and accessibility and could include discussions on public transport, pedestrianisation of the town centre and mobility access.

Meanwhile, the creation of a Cupar bypass and ideas for how the Cupar North development could be better connected to the town centre are also up for debate.

September 27 at 6.30pm in the lower hall.

The theme is business, tourism and the economy and could include discussions on a new museum and arts hub.

And provision of more hotel accommodation, improving nightlife and identifying development sites for business expansion might also be discussed.

September 29 at 6.30pm in the upper hall.

Housing, welfare and disability support are the topics up for discussion at the final session.

And it could include identifying sites for new housing or new medical and dental services.

Projects to support residents with disabilities and action to alleviate child poverty or rural isolation could also be on the agenda.

Who can attend the meetings?

Local Place Plans are aimed at empowering communities to have their say in the future of their area.

The Cupar ward includes the villages of Dairsie, Ceres, Springfield, Craigrothie, Pitlessie and Blebocraigs.

The Cupar Local Place Plan meetings are free and open to all.

And there is no need to book a place in advance.