Woman taken to hospital after assault in Kelty

A woman has been taken to hospital after an assault in Kelty.

Police attended the scene on Main Street, just before 10pm, after receiving reports of an assault at a premises in the Fife village.

Her condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a woman having been assaulted at a premises on Main Street in Kelty at around 9.50pm on Saturday, September 30.

“The woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”