Fife Woman taken to hospital after assault in Kelty Police are investigating the incident which happened on Saturday night. By Kieran Webster October 1 2023, 9.22am A woman was taken to hospital after and assault in Kelty. Image: Google Street View. A woman has been taken to hospital after an assault in Kelty. Police attended the scene on Main Street, just before 10pm, after receiving reports of an assault at a premises in the Fife village. Her condition is unknown. No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We were made aware of a woman having been assaulted at a premises on Main Street in Kelty at around 9.50pm on Saturday, September 30. "The woman was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing."
