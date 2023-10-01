Woman, 50, charged after an assault in Dunfermline

A 50-year-old woman has been charged after an assault in Dunfermline.

Police and paramedics were called to Abbey View, on Saturday night following reports of an assault in the Fife city.

A woman was taken to hospital following the incident but her condition is unknown.

The 50-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9pm on Saturday, September 30, officers received a report of an assault on Abbey View, Dunfermline.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”