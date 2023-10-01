Fife Woman, 50, charged after an assault in Dunfermline A woman was taken to hospital following the assault. By Kieran Webster October 1 2023, 10.01am Share Woman, 50, charged after an assault in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4771102/woman-charged-assault-dunfermline/ Copy Link The assault happened on Abbey View in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View A 50-year-old woman has been charged after an assault in Dunfermline. Police and paramedics were called to Abbey View, on Saturday night following reports of an assault in the Fife city. A woman was taken to hospital following the incident but her condition is unknown. The 50-year-old has been released and is due to appear in court at a later date. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9pm on Saturday, September 30, officers received a report of an assault on Abbey View, Dunfermline. “A woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.”