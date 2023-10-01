Man charged after police raid Lochgelly property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man charged after police raid Lochgelly property

Police executed a warrant on Main Street, Lochgelly, on Sunday.

By James Simpson
Police raided an address on Main Street, Lochgelly.
Police on Main Street, Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services/Facebook

A man has been charged in connection with theft and assault after a police raid in Lochgelly.

Officers entered an address on Main Street, in the Fife town, on Sunday morning.

Police from the Cowdenbeath community team and Dunfermline were involved in the operation.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged offences, whilst an investigation remains ongoing.

A police convoy heading towards the raid in Lochgelly. Image:Police Scotland

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Main Street in Lochgelly during the morning of Sunday, October 1.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with theft and assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

Emergency services respond to an incident near Blairhall in Fife.
Man's body discovered at Fife viaduct
Emergency services respond to an incident near Blairhall in Fife.
Multiple emergency services attending incident at Fife viaduct
A car wades through flood waters in Dundee.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife
Steve Newton and his son Sam meet Wheatus before their Dunfermline concert
Fife man's VIP treatment at Wheatus gig 'better than ziplining across Niagara Falls'
The Muddy Boots bouncing pillow is included in the sale.
EXCLUSIVE Muddy Boots to live on at new Fife location as Deer Centre steps…
An area outside Victoria Hospital was taped off after a body was found
Death of man in Fife hospital grounds 'not suspicious' as cause remains 'unexplained'
Abbey View in Dunfermline
Woman, 50, charged after an assault in Dunfermline
Main Street in Kelty
Woman taken to hospital after assault in Kelty
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife man found not guilty after trial of 'life-endangering' assault on child
Dunhill fireworks display lights up the Old Course in St Andrews
Dunhill Links Championship: New time announced for this year's spectacular fireworks display to avoid…