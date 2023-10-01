Man charged after police raid Lochgelly property

A man has been charged in connection with theft and assault after a police raid in Lochgelly.

Officers entered an address on Main Street, in the Fife town, on Sunday morning.

Police from the Cowdenbeath community team and Dunfermline were involved in the operation.

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged offences, whilst an investigation remains ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Main Street in Lochgelly during the morning of Sunday, October 1.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with theft and assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”