Firefighters tackle Kirkcaldy house blaze

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland are also in attendance at the fire at the property in Templehall Avenue.

The fire was reported at 7.46pm.

There are no details of any casualties at this stage.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in kirkcaldy.

“We have three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly.

“Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the blaze.

“We have no details about occupants at this stage.

“Firefighters remain at the scene.”

She said that Police Scotland are also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a fire in the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

MORE FOLLOWS