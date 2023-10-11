Firefighters tackle Kirkcaldy house blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters tackle Kirkcaldy house blaze

Three appliances are tackling the blaze in the town's Templehall Avenue

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirkcaldy fire
Emergency services at Templehall Avenue. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland are also in attendance at the fire at the property in Templehall Avenue.

The fire was reported at 7.46pm.

There are no details of any casualties at this stage.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 7.46pm of a house fire in kirkcaldy.

“We have three appliances at the scene – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly.

“Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to fight the blaze.

“We have no details about occupants at this stage.

“Firefighters remain at the scene.”

She said that Police Scotland are also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a fire in the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

 

MORE FOLLOWS

 

