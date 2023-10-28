Fears Glenrothes TSB branch could be closed for weeks due to maintenance works

Customers are fearing the Glenrothes TSB branch could be closed for weeks due to maintenance works.

Concerns were raised when the Kingdom Shopping Centre premises shut suddenly this week.

Signs were displayed on the windows informing customers it was “closed until further notice”.

The TSB told The Courier it was only a temporary closure – despite some worrying the branch had closed permanently.

Customers looking to speak with TSB staff face-to-face will now have to travel to Kirkcaldy or Leven.

Social media users on the Glenrothes Awareness Page said the lack of communication about the closure had been “ridiculous”.

Others commented saying the branch had no option but to close suddenly due to the nature of the works.

One person said: “Its has been forced to close due to structural faults. Not their choice.”

Another commented: “Obviously not ideal, but clearly they can’t put staff or customers at risk.”

A spokeswoman for the TSB couldn’t advise when the branch was likely to reopen.

She said: “The branch is temporarily closed while essential maintenance work is carried out.”

The Kingdom Shopping Centre contacted the contractor – carrying out the works – for information about the closure.

A spokesman said: “Works were being done internally in the TSB this week.

“As far as we are concerned this is a temporary closure, we have reached out to the contractor for more information.”