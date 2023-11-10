Watch as F1 champion Max Verstappen shocks Dunfermline boy, 9, with TV message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as F1 champion Max Verstappen shocks Dunfermline boy, 9, with TV message

By Kieran Webster

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen has surprised a nine-year-old Dunfermline boy with a TV message.

The Dutch driver took time out of his schedule to send a message to superfan Harry Sinclair – who was lost for words.

The message was part of the STV Children’s appeal, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and weatherman Sean Batty, and came after the youngster raised money for charity following a cancer diagnosis.

Verstappen surprises Dunfermline cancer survivor

Verstappen says in the message – which will be broadcast on Friday night: “Hi Harry, Max Verstappen here.

“I’ve heard your story and also how hard you and your sister have worked to raise money for the charity that helped you.

“I think you’re amazing and I also hear you’re a huge racing fan and an aspiring F1 driver, so thank you very much for all the support and I hope to see you in an F1 car very soon.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen during his message for Harry Sinclair. Image: STV Children’s Appeal
Harry with sister Grace. Image: STV Children’s Appeal

When asked how he felt about the message by his sister, Grace, all Harry could say was: “Oh jeez!”

Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of five and quickly began chemotherapy treatment.

Because of a high risk of infection, Harry missed out on what was meant to be his first day of primary school.

During treatment, Harry and his family received support from the charity It’s Good 2 Give – which is supported by the STV Appeal.

‘Hopefully, I won’t have to visit hospital any more’

After a three-year battle, Harry received the all-clear in 2022 and is now cancer-free.

He and his family now volunteer for the charity which provides them with invaluable support.

Speaking on his future, Harry said: “I’m cancer-free, my treatment’s done.

“Hopefully, I won’t have to visit the hospital any more.

“I would tell other people that good times are around the corner.”

Lorraine Kelly with Harry and Grace
Lorraine Kelly speaking with Harry and Grace. Image: STV Children’s Appeal

Other famous faces, including singer Tom Walker, will also feature in the during the show.

He will close the show with a world-exclusive performance of his new single Freaking Out.

Dundee United fan Lorraine said: “Viewers can expect to be as inspired as we are by the charities and fundraisers that have done such amazing work this year.

“They’re all absolute gems and, as always, I’m delighted to get to know them.”

STV Children’s Appeal will air on Friday at 9pm on STV and STV Player.

