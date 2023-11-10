Watch as F1 champion Max Verstappen shocks Dunfermline boy, 9, with TV message

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen has surprised a nine-year-old Dunfermline boy with a TV message.

The Dutch driver took time out of his schedule to send a message to superfan Harry Sinclair – who was lost for words.

The message was part of the STV Children’s appeal, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and weatherman Sean Batty, and came after the youngster raised money for charity following a cancer diagnosis.

Verstappen surprises Dunfermline cancer survivor

Verstappen says in the message – which will be broadcast on Friday night: “Hi Harry, Max Verstappen here.

“I’ve heard your story and also how hard you and your sister have worked to raise money for the charity that helped you.

“I think you’re amazing and I also hear you’re a huge racing fan and an aspiring F1 driver, so thank you very much for all the support and I hope to see you in an F1 car very soon.”

When asked how he felt about the message by his sister, Grace, all Harry could say was: “Oh jeez!”

Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of five and quickly began chemotherapy treatment.

Because of a high risk of infection, Harry missed out on what was meant to be his first day of primary school.

During treatment, Harry and his family received support from the charity It’s Good 2 Give – which is supported by the STV Appeal.

‘Hopefully, I won’t have to visit hospital any more’

After a three-year battle, Harry received the all-clear in 2022 and is now cancer-free.

He and his family now volunteer for the charity which provides them with invaluable support.

Speaking on his future, Harry said: “I’m cancer-free, my treatment’s done.

“Hopefully, I won’t have to visit the hospital any more.

“I would tell other people that good times are around the corner.”

Other famous faces, including singer Tom Walker, will also feature in the during the show.

He will close the show with a world-exclusive performance of his new single Freaking Out.

Dundee United fan Lorraine said: “Viewers can expect to be as inspired as we are by the charities and fundraisers that have done such amazing work this year.

“They’re all absolute gems and, as always, I’m delighted to get to know them.”

STV Children’s Appeal will air on Friday at 9pm on STV and STV Player.