Emergency services extinguish car fire in middle of Fife street

Firefighters in Fife tackled a car fire in Townhill on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to Main Street shortly after 6pm after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire.

One appliance attended the blaze from Dunfermline Fire Station.

Fire crews extinguished the car fire just before 7pm.

Police were also called to the scene to alleviate traffic after the incident.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We first received the call at 6.12pm.

“One appliance from Dunfermline attended the car fire on Main Street in Townhill.

“Police are on their way to deal with the traffic buildup in the area following the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 6.30pm on Friday police received a report of a car on fire in Main Street, Thornhill, Dunfermline.”