Unauthorised person gave care to Fife hospital patient before stealing people’s personal details

NHS Fife has been rapped after an “unauthorised” person wandered into a hospital ward, gave care to a patient and then made off with more than a dozen people’s personal details.

The non-staff member was able to gain access to a ward at an unnamed Fife hospital back in February.

A report from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found the person did not undergo an identity check.

As a result, they were able to assist in giving care to one patient.

They were also handed a document containing the personal information of 14 people – which has never been tracked down.

Data taken from NHS Fife hospital not recovered after CCTV blunder

A statement from the ICO said: “The data was taken off-site by the person and has not been recovered.

“While the hospital had CCTV installed, the wall socket with the CCTV had been accidentally turned off by a member of staff prior to the incident.

“The police have not been able to identify the person or recover the lost data, hindered by the lack of CCTV footage.”

The nature of the care given to the patient, and the type of information taken, has not been revealed.

The watchdog concluded that NHS Fife did not have “appropriate security measures” in place for personal information, and there was also a lack of staff training.

The ICO says since the incident, NHS Fife has introduced a system for documents containing patient data to be signed in and out, as well as an updated identification process.

Other hospitals are now being urged to improve their standards of data protection.

‘People need to trust that their data is secure’

Natasha Longson, head of investigations for the ICO, said: “Patient data is highly sensitive information and must be handled with the appropriate security.

“When accessing healthcare and other vital services, people need to trust that their data is secure and only available to authorised individuals.

“Every healthcare organisation should look at this case as a lesson learned and consider their own policies when it comes to security checks and authorised access.

“We are pleased to see NHS Fife has introduced new measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

ICO makes recommendations to NHS Fife after ‘unauthorised person’ breach

As part of its reprimand, the ICO has recommended that NHS Fife could improve its data protection compliance by:

Improving the overall training rate, in line with current legislation

Developing guidance or a policy in relation to formal ID verification

Reviewing all policies available from their intranet, ensuring that they are all up-to-date and accurate, with archived versions clearly marked

Revisiting the data breach reporting process and ensuring relevant personal data breaches are reported within 72 hours

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it could not provide details of its involvement in the incident without a street address.

NHS Fife has been contacted for comment.