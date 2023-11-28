Unauthorised person gave care to Fife hospital patient before stealing people’s personal details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Unauthorised person gave care to Fife hospital patient before stealing people’s personal details

The unidentified person has never been found due to a CCTV blunder.

By Chloe Burrell
NHS Fife has been reprimanded after allowing an "unauthorised" person in a hospital.
NHS Fife has been reprimanded after allowing an "unauthorised" person in a hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

NHS Fife has been rapped after an “unauthorised” person wandered into a hospital ward, gave care to a patient and then made off with more than a dozen people’s personal details.

The non-staff member was able to gain access to a ward at an unnamed Fife hospital back in February.

A report from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found the person did not undergo an identity check.

As a result, they were able to assist in giving care to one patient.

They were also handed a document containing the personal information of 14 people – which has never been tracked down.

Data taken from NHS Fife hospital not recovered after CCTV blunder

A statement from the ICO said: “The data was taken off-site by the person and has not been recovered.

“While the hospital had CCTV installed, the wall socket with the CCTV had been accidentally turned off by a member of staff prior to the incident.

“The police have not been able to identify the person or recover the lost data, hindered by the lack of CCTV footage.”

The nature of the care given to the patient, and the type of information taken, has not been revealed.

The watchdog concluded that NHS Fife did not have “appropriate security measures” in place for personal information, and there was also a lack of staff training.

The ICO says since the incident, NHS Fife has introduced a system for documents containing patient data to be signed in and out, as well as an updated identification process.

Other hospitals are now being urged to improve their standards of data protection.

‘People need to trust that their data is secure’

Natasha Longson, head of investigations for the ICO, said: “Patient data is highly sensitive information and must be handled with the appropriate security.

“When accessing healthcare and other vital services, people need to trust that their data is secure and only available to authorised individuals.

“Every healthcare organisation should look at this case as a lesson learned and consider their own policies when it comes to security checks and authorised access.

“We are pleased to see NHS Fife has introduced new measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

ICO makes recommendations to NHS Fife after ‘unauthorised person’ breach

As part of its reprimand, the ICO has recommended that NHS Fife could improve its data protection compliance by:

  • Improving the overall training rate, in line with current legislation
  • Developing guidance or a policy in relation to formal ID verification
  • Reviewing all policies available from their intranet, ensuring that they are all up-to-date and accurate, with archived versions clearly marked
  • Revisiting the data breach reporting process and ensuring relevant personal data breaches are reported within 72 hours

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it could not provide details of its involvement in the incident without a street address.

NHS Fife has been contacted for comment.

More from Fife

yellow warning for snow
Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife
Kirkcaldy House Fire
Boys aged 11 and 13 charged after Kirkcaldy house fire
Ashcroft met the woman from Dunfermline while gaming online. Image: Shutterstock.
Serious sex offender and wife illicitly moved to Fife to stay with woman he…
Cupar Explorer Scouts braved the coldest night of the season so far when they slept rough outside raising over £1000 for homelessness charity Social Bite. Image: Cupar Explorer Scouts
Cupar Explorer Scouts sleep rough in sub-zero temperatures and raise more than £1,000 for…
Cairnwell Place. Image: Google Maps
Emergency crews tackle house fire in Kirkcaldy
A section of the A911 was closed. Image: Google Maps
Man reported after three-vehicle crash near Markinch
health social care funding cut
Glenrothes care service criticised for 'potentially unsafe' staff checks and recruitment
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Large numbers of dogs are being treated by vets for parvovirus. Image: Shutterstock
Parvovirus outbreak among Tayside dogs worsens as vet reveals worst-affected areas
Wayne Clark and Matthew Clark admitted a number of assaults between them at Siberia Bar and Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife father and son's Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl

Conversation