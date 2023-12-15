Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend

Locals will have to travel further to drop off their rubbish.

By Ellidh Aitken
Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council has announced it will close some of its recycling centres this weekend due to operational issues.

It means locals will need to travel further afield to drop off their rubbish on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be three different centres closed on each of the days.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “We’re really sorry to say we will have to close some of our recycling centres this weekend due to some operational issues.

“We understand this can be inconvenient but hopefully you can still get to one of our other centres nearby.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The following centres will be closed:

Saturday

  • Pittenweem Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is St Andrews)
  • Kirkcaldy Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Glenrothes)
  • Dalgety Bay Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Dunfermline)

Sunday 

  • St Andrews Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Cupar)
  • Methil Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Kirkcaldy)
  • Glenrothes Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Kirkcaldy)

 

