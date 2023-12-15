Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend

Fife Council has announced it will close some of its recycling centres this weekend due to operational issues.

It means locals will need to travel further afield to drop off their rubbish on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be three different centres closed on each of the days.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “We’re really sorry to say we will have to close some of our recycling centres this weekend due to some operational issues.

“We understand this can be inconvenient but hopefully you can still get to one of our other centres nearby.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The following centres will be closed:

Saturday

Pittenweem Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is St Andrews)

Kirkcaldy Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Glenrothes)

Dalgety Bay Recycling Centre – (nearest recycling centre open is Dunfermline)

Sunday