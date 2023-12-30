Three St Andrews University academics given royal recognition in New Year Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three St Andrews University academics given royal recognition in New Year Honours

Three professors are honoured with a double celebration for the school of mathematics.

By Claire Warrender
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal receives an OBE in the new year's honours
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

Three St Andrews University academics have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

And it’s a double celebration for school of mathematics.

St Andrews Regulus Chair of Mathematics, Professor Kenneth Falconer, is awarded a CBE for services to mathematics.

And Colva Mary Roney-Dougal, Professor of pure mathematics, is given an OBE for services to education and mathematics.

Meanwhile St Andrews University Modern History Professor Andrew Pettigree receives a CBE for services to literature in the New Year Honours list.

Professor Kenneth Falconer is a world leader

Professor Falconer is a world-leader in fractal geometry, an area of mathematics concerned with shapes that have detailed structure at arbitrarily small scales.

He has been Professor of Pure Mathematics at  St Andrews for 30 years.

Professor Kenneth Falconer
Professor Kenneth Falconer. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

And he was appointed Regius Chair of Mathematics by the Queen in 2017.

Three years later, he was awarded the London Mathematical Society Shephard Prize for his many original and profound results in fractal geometry.

He has written more than 130 papers and five books, one of which has become a seminal text.

Kenneth’s broader contributions to mathematics include serving on the Council of the London Mathematical Society and organising research programmes in Cambridge and Stockholm.

Professor Andrew Pettegree has written 16 books

Andrew Pettegree is Professor of Modern History.

He is also director of the Universal Short Title Catalogue, an online bibliography of all books published in the first age of print, 1450-1700.

He is the author of sixteen books in the fields of reformation history and the history of communication.

Professor Andrew Pettegree
Professor Andrew Pettegree. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

They include Reformation and the Culture of Persuasion, The Book in the Renaissance and The Invention of News.

The Book at War, a study of the relationship between books and warfare, was published in autumn 2023.

Andrew has taught at St Andrews since 1986 and founded both the St Andrews Reformation Institute and the St Andrews Book History Research Group.

And he was elected a Fellow of the British Academy in 2021.

Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal appears on popular radio shows

Colva Mary Roney-Dougal is a Professor of Pure Mathematics, specialising in group theory and computational algebra.

And she is Director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Computational Algebra at St Andrews.

She is also known for her popularisation of mathematics on BBC radio shows.

Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal from St Andrews University receives an OBE in the new year's honours
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal from St Andrews University is recognised in the New Year Honours. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

She has made several appearances on In Our Time about the mathematics of Emmy Noether and Pierre-Simon Laplace.

And she has appeared on The Infinite Monkey Cage about the nature of infinity and numbers in the real world, as well as Stephen Fry’s BBC Radio 4 programme Fry’s English Delight.

Roney-Dougal completed her PhD at the University of London in 2001.

With John Bray and Derek Holt, she is the co-author of the much-cited book The Maximal Subgroups of the Low-Dimensional Finite Classical Groups.

In 2015 she was given the inaugural Cheryl E. Praeger Visiting Research Fellowship, funding her to visit the University of Western Australia.

Conversation