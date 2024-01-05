Network Rail accused of ‘lax attitude to public safety’ at closed Fife railway crossing

Network Rail has been slammed after it closed a popular Fife railway crossing for safety reasons, only to leave the gates wide open.

The company faced a public outcry when it stopped access to Doubledykes crossing in August, despite a high-profile campaign.

The once-popular walking and cycling route crosses the new £116 million Levenmouth rail link.

And engineering trains are already using the line ahead of its official opening this year.

Network Rail installed gates to prevent public access, saying it was dangerous to allow people to cross an operational railway.

However, campaigners have discovered workers are regularly leaving them open.

And they claim the firm either has a lax attitude to public safety or there was no need to close Doubledykes at all.

Doubledykes railway crossing gates ‘wide open’

One walker, who asked not to be named, accused Network Rail of a dereliction of duty.

He said: “The majority of times I’ve passed since the ‘official’ closure on August 31 due to safety concerns, the gates have been wide open with no personnel visible and no signage to say keep out.

“To my mind, this is a fairly lax attitude to public safety, considering the fanfare they made about closing our right of way over the railway.

“Or was there really no need to cut us off so early in the programme?”

Network Rail confirmed the gates should be closed and urged people to stay away from the busy site.

‘We would encourage people to avoid the area’

A spokesperson said: “The crossing was closed in August for the safety of those who previously used the walking route and those working on the project.

“As work continues on the rail link, the former crossing is being used by engineers as an entry point and consequently the gates are open at times to allow access for rail workers only.

“We will remind our team to ensure that gates are open for access only and closed immediately thereafter to secure the railway.

“This is a busy and active work site and we would encourage people to avoid the area.”

A petition set up to save Doubledykes crossing was signed by almost 1,500 people.

And talks are continuing in a bid to open an alternative route across the Levenmouth rail link, which will connect the area to Scotland’s rail network for the first time in 50 years.