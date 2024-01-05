Network Rail accused of ‘lax attitude to public safety’ at closed Fife railway crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Network Rail accused of ‘lax attitude to public safety’ at closed Fife railway crossing

The company regularly leaves gates wide open at the former Doubledykes crossing, despite stopping public access last year for safety reasons.

By Claire Warrender
Gates are regularly being left open at Doubledykes railway crossing, despite its official closure for safety reasons.
Gates are regularly being left open at Doubledykes railway crossing, despite its official closure for safety reasons.

Network Rail has been slammed after it closed a popular Fife railway crossing for safety reasons, only to leave the gates wide open.

The company faced a public outcry when it stopped access to Doubledykes crossing in August, despite a high-profile campaign.

The once-popular walking and cycling route crosses the new £116 million Levenmouth rail link.

The scene earlier this week.
Doubledykes railway crossing gates earlier this week.

And engineering trains are already using the line ahead of its official opening this year.

Network Rail installed gates to prevent public access, saying it was dangerous to allow people to cross an operational railway.

However, campaigners have discovered workers are regularly leaving them open.

And they claim the firm either has a lax attitude to public safety or there was no need to close Doubledykes at all.

Doubledykes railway crossing gates ‘wide open’

One walker, who asked not to be named, accused Network Rail of a dereliction of duty.

He said: “The majority of times I’ve passed since the ‘official’ closure on August 31 due to safety concerns, the gates have been wide open with no personnel visible and no signage to say keep out.

“To my mind, this is a fairly lax attitude to public safety, considering the fanfare they made about closing our right of way over the railway.

“Or was there really no need to cut us off so early in the programme?”

Network Rail confirmed the gates should be closed and urged people to stay away from the busy site.

‘We would encourage people to avoid the area’

A spokesperson said: “The crossing was closed in August for the safety of those who previously used the walking route and those working on the project.

“As work continues on the rail link, the former crossing is being used by engineers as an entry point and consequently the gates are open at times to allow access for rail workers only.

The footbridge being lifted into place as part of the Levenmouth Rail link.
Levenmouth rail link is due to open this year. Image: Network Rail

“We will remind our team to ensure that gates are open for access only and closed immediately thereafter to secure the railway.

“This is a busy and active work site and we would encourage people to avoid the area.”

A petition set up to save Doubledykes crossing was signed by almost 1,500 people.

And talks are continuing in a bid to open an alternative route across the Levenmouth rail link, which will connect the area to Scotland’s rail network for the first time in 50 years.

