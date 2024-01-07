IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge

Hundreds of hardy souls from across the region took on the MacTuff today – Scotland’s toughest obstacle course in an energy-sapping event in Fife.

The gruelling assault course, which can be run over 7, 15 and 21km, was a challenge for those brave enough.

Knockhill Race Circuit plays host to the annual event which will live long in the memory of all those who took part.

MacTuff utilises the arduous terrain and natural water features combined with traditional obstacles to create the toughest of courses.

Dunfermline Pipe Band signalled the start of the event as teams and individuals of all ages set off.

MacTuff Challenge claims to be Scotland’s toughest obstacle course

With overnight temperatures plummeting to below freezing the unfavourable weather only added to the difficulty for competitors.

Individuals and groups raced round the course wading through mud and icy water in many parts.

However, their efforts were rewarded with a well-earned medal for all those taking part.

And our photographer, Kenny Smith, was there to capture the best images of some of those brave enough to take it on.