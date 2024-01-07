Fife IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge Fife's Knockhill Race Circuit played host to the energy-sapping MacTuff course run over 7, 15 and 21km. Some of the competitors as they take on the MacTuff Obstacle Challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson January 7 2024, 5.56pm Share IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4859010/pictures-public-take-on-energy-sapping-mactuff-obstacle-challenge/ Copy Link Hundreds of hardy souls from across the region took on the MacTuff today – Scotland’s toughest obstacle course in an energy-sapping event in Fife. The gruelling assault course, which can be run over 7, 15 and 21km, was a challenge for those brave enough. Knockhill Race Circuit plays host to the annual event which will live long in the memory of all those who took part. MacTuff utilises the arduous terrain and natural water features combined with traditional obstacles to create the toughest of courses. Dunfermline Pipe Band signalled the start of the event as teams and individuals of all ages set off. MacTuff Challenge claims to be Scotland’s toughest obstacle course With overnight temperatures plummeting to below freezing the unfavourable weather only added to the difficulty for competitors. Individuals and groups raced round the course wading through mud and icy water in many parts. However, their efforts were rewarded with a well-earned medal for all those taking part. And our photographer, Kenny Smith, was there to capture the best images of some of those brave enough to take it on. Competitors had to carry a tyre around the MacTuff course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A competitor falls into the icy water as he takes on the challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson One of the hardy souls taking part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The MacTuff Obstacle Challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A very muddy runner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A couple of competitors still have time to smile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Three of the runners still have time to give a wave. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Nearly at the finishing line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Some of the hundreds who took part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A lone runner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A competitor still finding the energy to smile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson One of the competitors out on the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Tough going for many. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson