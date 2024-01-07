IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Public take on energy-sapping MacTuff Obstacle Challenge

Fife's Knockhill Race Circuit played host to the energy-sapping MacTuff course run over 7, 15 and 21km.

Some of the competitors as they take on the MacTuff Obstacle Challenge.
Some of the competitors as they take on the MacTuff Obstacle Challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Hundreds of hardy souls from across the region took on the MacTuff today – Scotland’s toughest obstacle course in an energy-sapping event in Fife.

The gruelling assault course, which can be run over 7, 15 and 21km, was a challenge for those brave enough.

Knockhill Race Circuit plays host to the annual event which will live long in the memory of all those who took part.

MacTuff utilises the arduous terrain and natural water features combined with traditional obstacles to create the toughest of courses.

Dunfermline Pipe Band signalled the start of the event as teams and individuals of all ages set off.

MacTuff Challenge claims to be Scotland’s toughest obstacle course

With overnight temperatures plummeting to below freezing the unfavourable weather only added to the difficulty for competitors.

Individuals and groups raced round the course  wading through mud and icy water in many parts.

However, their efforts were rewarded with a well-earned medal for all those taking part.

And our photographer, Kenny Smith, was there to capture the best images of some of those brave enough to take it on.

Competitors had to carry a tyre around the MacTuff course.
Competitors had to carry a tyre around the MacTuff course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A competitor falls into the icy water as he takes on the challenge.
A competitor falls into the icy water as he takes on the challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
One of the hardy souls taking part.
One of the hardy souls taking part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The MacTuff Obstacle Challenge.
The MacTuff Obstacle Challenge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A very muddy runner.
A very muddy runner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A couple of competitors still have time to smile.
A couple of competitors still have time to smile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three of the runners still have time to give a wave.
Three of the runners still have time to give a wave. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Nearly at the finishing line.
Nearly at the finishing line. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some of the hundreds who took part.
Some of the hundreds who took part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A lone runner.
A lone runner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A competitor still finding the energy to smile.
A competitor still finding the energy to smile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
One of the competitors out on the course.
One of the competitors out on the course. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tough going for many.
Tough going for many. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

 

