Dunfermline ban ‘a number of individuals’ over alleged Raith Rovers fan attack

Dunfermline Athletic have banned a number of their supporters following a group attack on a Raith Rovers fan.

Several people were filmed assaulting 18-year-old Rovers supporter Kieren Ross close to East End Park on Tuesday January 2.

The Kirkcaldy side won 2-1 against their Fife rivals in the Championship clash.

On Thursday evening, the Pars revealed that they have issued bans to an unknown number of their supporters.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that, following a thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland after the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and support their investigations.

“The club re-iterates the condemnation of the scenes post-match and any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”

It was revealed on Thursday that Dunfermline’s shirt sponsors SRJ Windows have paid for Kieren’s season ticket for the 2024/25 season.