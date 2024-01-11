Dunfermline ban ‘a number of individuals’ over alleged Raith Rovers fan attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline ban ‘a number of individuals’ over alleged Raith Rovers fan attack

Several people were filmed assaulting 18-year-old Kieren Ross after the Fife derby on Tuesday January 2.

By Ben MacDonald
Dunfermline have banned fans after the derby attack.
The Dunfermline v Raith Rovers game at East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Dunfermline Athletic have banned a number of their supporters following a group attack on a Raith Rovers fan.

Several people were filmed assaulting 18-year-old Rovers supporter Kieren Ross close to East End Park on Tuesday January 2.

The Kirkcaldy side won 2-1 against their Fife rivals in the Championship clash.

On Thursday evening, the Pars revealed that they have issued bans to an unknown number of their supporters.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that, following a thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland after the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and support their investigations.

“The club re-iterates the condemnation of the scenes post-match and any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”

It was revealed on Thursday that Dunfermline’s shirt sponsors SRJ Windows have paid for Kieren’s season ticket for the 2024/25 season.

