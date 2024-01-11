Dunfermline ban ‘a number of individuals’ over alleged Raith Rovers fan attack

Dunfermline Athletic have banned a number of their supporters following a group attack on a Raith Rovers fan.
Several people were filmed assaulting 18-year-old Rovers supporter Kieren Ross close to East End Park on Tuesday January 2.
The Kirkcaldy side won 2-1 against their Fife rivals in the Championship clash.
On Thursday evening, the Pars revealed that they have issued bans to an unknown number of their supporters.
A statement on the club’s website reads: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that, following a thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland after the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders.
“We will continue to work with the authorities and support their investigations.
“The club re-iterates the condemnation of the scenes post-match and any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”
