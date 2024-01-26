Girls, 12, charged after shopping trolley thrown from roof of Dunfermline car park

Two girls, 12, have been charged after a trolley was thrown from the roof of a Dunfermline shopping centre’s car park.

The incident happened at the Kingsgate Centre on Dunfermline’s High Street earlier this month.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two 12-year-old girls have been charged after a shopping trolley was thrown from the roof of a car park at the Kingsgate Centre, High Street, Dunfermline, around 3.50pm on Thursday, January 4.”

The Courier has approached the Kingsgate Centre for comment.