Probe as two ‘large’ dogs attack smaller dog in Fife

An investigation has been launched after two large dogs attacked a smaller dog in Fife.

Officers were made aware of the attack in Kingsdale Gardens, Kennoway shortly after noon on Friday.

The incident was passed to the dog warden who will now investigate the incident.

The breed of the dogs involved is unknown at this time.

Warden to probe Fife dog attack

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called around 12.30pm on Friday, February 2.

“They were told that two large dogs had attacked another dog in Kingsdale Gardens, Kennoway.

“The matter was referred to Fife Council to pass on to the dog warden.”

Paul Coleman, safer communities manager at Fife Council, said: “We have been made aware of a report of an incident in Kennoway.

“One of our dog wardens has spoken with the complainant and confirmed that we will investigate and that a visit to the dog owner will be carried out.

“At this stage, we can’t confirm the breed of the dog involved.”