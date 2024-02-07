First look inside The Tayberry as restaurant set to reopen at new Dundee city centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside The Tayberry as restaurant set to reopen at new Dundee city centre site

The reopening of the former Broughty Ferry restaurant has been dubbed 'Tayberry 2.0 project'.

By James Simpson
Adam Newth at the new Tayberry venue in Dundee city centre.
Adam Newth at the new venue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Tayberry restaurant is getting set to welcome back diners at its new city centre venue.

Talented chef Adam Newth and his staff are putting the finishing touches ahead of opening the doors at Tay Square on Wednesday evening.

The former Tipsy Goat – which had previously been The Playwright – has undergone a makeover as Adam revealed he has “unfinished business” for the venture.

Speaking ahead of reopening he said his “Tayberry 2.0 project” had come around quicker than expected.

The new venue has a warm colour scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve actually got butterflies as we’ve seen the project coming together.

“The Tayberry was never a finished project after we stepped away from the Broughty Ferry site.

“There is unfinished business. I’ve dubbed this Tayberry 2.0 project – we were always coming back but maybe didn’t expect it to be a year later.

“Me and Jimmy Marr had a discussion about the business that was previously The Playwright.

“It was the right move for me and I’ve thrown myself back into the fire and I can’t wait.”

The Tayberry relaunch

The project to transform the premises has seen Adam take on many different roles.

The company director says the new restaurant will have the same look and feel of the old venue – but with a “twist”.

The wine cellar at Tay Square is stocked and ready to go. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Adam has unfinished business ahead of the relaunch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Tayberry is opening at Tay Square. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Staff are getting ready to serve diners this week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve had a few roles in helping to get this project over the line.

“It will certainly have the look and feel of The Tayberry which our diners have known – but with a twist.

“We’ve got space for folk to come and enjoy a drink at the bar before and after their meal.

“Another bonus ball is that we can offer more covers here as well.

“The reaction from folk online after we announced we were coming back has been brilliant.

“It’s a soft launch on Wednesday, or as I’ve dubbed it, a ‘trickle’.

“We’ve got 14 staff – some of whom worked at the old venue, so there will be some familiar faces.”

The Tayberry will be open for lunch between 12pm and 2pm before reopening for pre-theatre and evening meals, Wednesday to Saturday.

Conversation