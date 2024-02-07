First look inside The Tayberry as restaurant set to reopen at new Dundee city centre site

The Tayberry restaurant is getting set to welcome back diners at its new city centre venue.

Talented chef Adam Newth and his staff are putting the finishing touches ahead of opening the doors at Tay Square on Wednesday evening.

The former Tipsy Goat – which had previously been The Playwright – has undergone a makeover as Adam revealed he has “unfinished business” for the venture.

Speaking ahead of reopening he said his “Tayberry 2.0 project” had come around quicker than expected.

He said: “I’ve actually got butterflies as we’ve seen the project coming together.

“The Tayberry was never a finished project after we stepped away from the Broughty Ferry site.

“There is unfinished business. I’ve dubbed this Tayberry 2.0 project – we were always coming back but maybe didn’t expect it to be a year later.

“Me and Jimmy Marr had a discussion about the business that was previously The Playwright.

“It was the right move for me and I’ve thrown myself back into the fire and I can’t wait.”

The Tayberry relaunch

The project to transform the premises has seen Adam take on many different roles.

The company director says the new restaurant will have the same look and feel of the old venue – but with a “twist”.

He said: “I’ve had a few roles in helping to get this project over the line.

“It will certainly have the look and feel of The Tayberry which our diners have known – but with a twist.

“We’ve got space for folk to come and enjoy a drink at the bar before and after their meal.

“Another bonus ball is that we can offer more covers here as well.

“The reaction from folk online after we announced we were coming back has been brilliant.

“It’s a soft launch on Wednesday, or as I’ve dubbed it, a ‘trickle’.

“We’ve got 14 staff – some of whom worked at the old venue, so there will be some familiar faces.”

The Tayberry will be open for lunch between 12pm and 2pm before reopening for pre-theatre and evening meals, Wednesday to Saturday.