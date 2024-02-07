Dick Campbell on hunt for new goalkeeping coach as Lindsay Hamilton leaves East Fife

New East Fife manager Dick Campbell is on the hunt for a goalkeeping coach after the resignation of Lindsay Hamilton.

Hamilton, who also had a two-season stint at Bayview as a player, has spent almost the last six years as part of the club’s backroom team.

The former St Johnstone, Dunfermline and Rangers number one has been joined by assistant-manager Paul Thomson in departing the Methil club following the change in the dugout.

Hamilton’s exit could now open the door for ex-Dundee and Celtic keeper Rab Douglas to be reunited with Campbell at the League Two outfit.

Campbell was appointed as manager by the Fifers on Tuesday night after the departure of Greig McDonald 24 hours earlier.

A club statement read: “Following the resignation of Greig McDonald and the subsequent appointment of Dick Campbell as first-team manager, we can confirm that Paul Thomson and Lindsay Hamilton have now left the club.

“Paul and Lindsay both leave with the thanks of everyone at East Fife and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Hamilton followed then boss Darren Young to East Fife from previous club Albion Rovers and has since stayed on as part of the coaching staffs of both Stevie Crawford and McDonald.

He has been credited with playing a significant role in the development of youngster Jude Smith, who was transferred to Newcastle United at the start of last season.

Best wishes

Hamilton said on social media: “Just so everyone is aware, I have decided to resign from my position of goalkeeping coach with immediate effect at East Fife.

“I wish to place on [record my] sincere gratitude to everyone connected with the club – seven years as a player and coach. Best wishes for the future.”

Thomson initially joined the Fifers as first-team coach in December 2022 during Crawford’s tutelage before stepping up as number two under McDonald.

The changes come after Campbell brought twin brother Ian and long-term coaching sidekick John Young to Bayview as part of his backroom staff earlier this week.

Douglas left his post as goalkeeping coach at Arbroath back in November when Campbell stepped down at Gayfield in the wake of the Red Lichties’ Scottish Cup defeat to Spartans.