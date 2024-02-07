Dick Campbell on hunt for new goalkeeping coach as Lindsay Hamilton leaves East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell on hunt for new goalkeeping coach as Lindsay Hamilton leaves East Fife

Hamilton's departure could open the door for Rab Douglas to be reunited with his old Arbroath boss

By Iain Collin
Then Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Dick Campbell was this week appointed as new East Fife manager. Image: SNS Group.

New East Fife manager Dick Campbell is on the hunt for a goalkeeping coach after the resignation of Lindsay Hamilton.

Hamilton, who also had a two-season stint at Bayview as a player, has spent almost the last six years as part of the club’s backroom team.

The former St Johnstone, Dunfermline and Rangers number one has been joined by assistant-manager Paul Thomson in departing the Methil club following the change in the dugout.

Hamilton’s exit could now open the door for ex-Dundee and Celtic keeper Rab Douglas to be reunited with Campbell at the League Two outfit.

New East Fife manager Dick Campbell.
New East Fife manager Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.

Campbell was appointed as manager by the Fifers on Tuesday night after the departure of Greig McDonald 24 hours earlier.

A club statement read: “Following the resignation of Greig McDonald and the subsequent appointment of Dick Campbell as first-team manager, we can confirm that Paul Thomson and Lindsay Hamilton have now left the club.

“Paul and Lindsay both leave with the thanks of everyone at East Fife and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Hamilton followed then boss Darren Young to East Fife from previous club Albion Rovers and has since stayed on as part of the coaching staffs of both Stevie Crawford and McDonald.

He has been credited with playing a significant role in the development of youngster Jude Smith, who was transferred to Newcastle United at the start of last season.

Best wishes

Hamilton said on social media: “Just so everyone is aware, I have decided to resign from my position of goalkeeping coach with immediate effect at East Fife.

“I wish to place on [record my] sincere gratitude to everyone connected with the club – seven years as a player and coach. Best wishes for the future.”

Thomson initially joined the Fifers as first-team coach in December 2022 during Crawford’s tutelage before stepping up as number two under McDonald.

The changes come after Campbell brought twin brother Ian and long-term coaching sidekick John Young to Bayview as part of his backroom staff earlier this week.

Douglas left his post as goalkeeping coach at Arbroath back in November when Campbell stepped down at Gayfield in the wake of the Red Lichties’ Scottish Cup defeat to Spartans.

