Kinross girl, 13, was feared dead when cow went through car’s windscreen in Fife crash

A Kinross pupil was feared dead when a cow smashed through a car windscreen in a crash in Fife.

Stuart Gibson, 54, and daughter Cody Gibson, 13, were left shaken after the collision with a cow on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the incident on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit at around 6.25pm.

Two casualties were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They were later discharged but the cow died from its injuries.

Cody’s mother Annmarie Reddie described the horrific incident and said her partner and daughter were “very lucky” to be alive.

She said: “There was a car in the opposite direction so my partner was dazzled by the lights.

“By the time he could see the cow was right in front of him, he had no time to react.

“He just remembered coming to and the car was free-rolling along the road. He then looked at my daughter who he thought was dead.

“The cow went through the windscreen, up onto the roof then came to a stop behind the car.”

Annmarie says Stuart then called the emergency services from the side of the road before a Powmill local stopped to give both a lift back to the village.

She adds that Stuart has lived in the village his whole life, and knows the road very well.

Paramedics and police arrived at their address shortly after the incident.

Annmarie, 39, added: “My daughter was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for cuts and given a CT scan which came back clear.

“We were sent home at around 2am.

“Stuart was traumatised seeing our daughter like that.

“Both are very very lucky.”

No further police action after Knockhill cow crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a collision involving a cow and a car on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit.

“Two people were taken to the local hospital but have since been discharged.

“The cow died at the scene.”

Officers confirmed no further action would be taken following the crash.