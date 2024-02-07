Kinross girl, 13, was feared dead when cow went through car’s windscreen in Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross girl, 13, was feared dead when cow went through car’s windscreen in Fife crash

Two were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the incident.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
Teen (Cody Gibson) feared dead after crash between car and cow in Fife
Cody Gibson was feared dead in a Fife crash that killed a cow. Image: Annmarie Reddie

A Kinross pupil was feared dead when a cow smashed through a car windscreen in a crash in Fife.

Stuart Gibson, 54, and daughter Cody Gibson, 13, were left shaken after the collision with a cow on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the incident on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit at around 6.25pm.

Two casualties were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They were later discharged but the cow died from its injuries.

Cody’s mother Annmarie Reddie described the horrific incident and said her partner and daughter were “very lucky” to be alive.

Stuart Gibson, Dylan Gibson, Cody Gibson, Annmarie Reddie
Stuart Gibson, Dylan Gibson, Cody Gibson and Annmarie Reddie. Image: Annmarie Reddie

She said: “There was a car in the opposite direction so my partner was dazzled by the lights.

“By the time he could see the cow was right in front of him, he had no time to react.

“He just remembered coming to and the car was free-rolling along the road. He then looked at my daughter who he thought was dead.

“The cow went through the windscreen, up onto the roof then came to a stop behind the car.”

Image of the car after the crash with cow in Fife
The incident happened near Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Annmarie Reddie

Annmarie says Stuart then called the emergency services from the side of the road before a Powmill local stopped to give both a lift back to the village.

She adds that Stuart has lived in the village his whole life, and knows the road very well.

Paramedics and police arrived at their address shortly after the incident.

Annmarie, 39, added: “My daughter was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for cuts and given a CT scan which came back clear.

“We were sent home at around 2am.

“Stuart was traumatised seeing our daughter like that.

“Both are very very lucky.”

No further police action after Knockhill cow crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a collision involving a cow and a car on the A823 near Knockhill Racing Circuit.

“Two people were taken to the local hospital but have since been discharged.

“The cow died at the scene.”

Officers confirmed no further action would be taken following the crash.

