Wednesday court round-up — A wide range of weaponry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — A wide range of weaponry

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A drunk man was found by police, slumped unconscious outside a Perth pub and carrying two steak knives.

Mark McPhee, 50,  was lying on the pavement outside the Robert Burns Lounge on County Place and appeared to have been the victim of a bottle attack.

He dropped one of his blades while reaching into his jacket for tobacco and the second knife found when he was searched.

McPhee, of Bertha Way, returned to the city’s sheriff court for sentencing having earlier admitted having bladed items in a public place on July 19 2022.

The court heard McPhee had little recollection of how he got outside the pub and his lawyer said he had no explanation for the knives.

McPhee was placed under supervision for a year and ordered him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Dog attack

A man needed 40 stitches after a dangerous American Bulldog pounced at his face and bit it in the Tesco car park in Arbroath. The dog was in Wayne Stephenson‘s car and the victim was chatting through its window. Stephenson accepted he was in charge of the dangerously out-of-control animal.

Wayne Stephenson.
Wayne Stephenson will return to court for sentencing in April.

Knuckleduster-shaped stun guns

A man who was caught with two illegal stun guns after police forced their way into his Tayport home has been placed on supervision for 18 months.

A concerned relative called the police who attended Stewart Liveston‘s address on Linksfield to carry out a welfare check.

Stewart Liveston
Stewart Liveston.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was unresponsive and taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Two stun guns, shaped as knuckledusters with “sparking arcs” over the knuckles, one still in its box, were discovered in his home.

The 46-year-old previously pled guilty to possessing the items on January 6 2021.

Blunt object assault allegation

A man was allegedly knocked unconscious after being attacked with a blunt object at an address on Strathmartine Road, Dundee, on February 2

Suresh Hewage, 38, of Napier Drive, is accused of carrying out the attack by repeatedly striking the man on the head and body with the object until he was unconscious, to his severe injury.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in private on petition, made no plea and was committed for further examination by Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon before being released on bail.

Groper

A serial sex offender chef who groped a woman in Dundee city centre has been ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation. Paul Armitt – previously convicted for groping people at a hotel in Kinross – pled guilty to carrying out the attack on the woman last April on Seagate. He also assaulted a police officer.

Paul Armitt
Paul Armitt leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Child’s toy and glass object

A Dundee woman has admitted attacking her partner in Montrose, then striking again while he was protected by a court order.

Natalie Bruce, 32, admitted both domestic assaults and breaching bail conditions on three occasions when she appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

She pled guilty to assaulting the man at Garrison Road in Montrose on January 12 2021 by repeatedly punching him on the head and striking him on the head with parts of a child’s toy and an unknown glass object.

The attack left the man injured and special bail conditions were implemented to protect him but Bruce, of Castle Street in Dundee, breached those by contacting the man on June 21 2021 and January 4 and 5 2022.

On the final occasion she again assaulted the man by repeatedly punching him on the head.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said the pair’s relationship was over and her client had distanced herself by moving to Dundee and sentence was deferred to March 21.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing to March 21 for reports.

Street Valium dealer

A Fife dealer caught with 48,000 street Valium pills after two police raids in Methil less than four months apart has been jailed for two years. Jon Cassidy was busted supplying the drugs from a lock-up garage in Turner Crescent and a flat he was renting in High Street.

Jon Cassidy.
Jon Cassidy.

Kneed and kicked

Dylan Purvis, 20, admitted assaulting a man to his injury on Kirkcaldy’s High Street in the early hours of May 27 last year by kneeing and kicking him in the face.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard his victim left Society nightclub at about 3am and Purvis approached and they began arguing over a “supposed incident” in the venue earlier.

Purvis struck the man in the face with his knee and then kicked him to the face and ribs.

The fiscal depute said Mr Hamilton was checked by paramedics but did not need further medical intervention.

Defence lawyer Yvonne McKenna said it seemed “some kind of incident” happened in the nightclub but Purvis’s memory of it is “very sketchy” and “he accepts the assault was unprovoked.”

Purvis, of Town Park Way, Glenrothes, was convicted in 2019 for seriously assaulting another person.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith referred to the previous conviction and said, although he was given the chance to be rehabilitated through offender supervision – and with a curfew as punishment – he went on to commit this assault.

The sheriff said alcohol was an explanation but does not mitigate the seriousness of the “most unpleasant, unprovoked sustained attack”.

The sheriff said both offences in combination give rise to concerns Purvis is a risk to the public but due to sentencing guidelines for young people and because the man suffered no significant injury, he imposed a direct alternative to custody of 160 hours unpaid work.

Cyclist crash

A BMW driver who hit a cyclist on a busy Stirlingshire roundabout, fracturing his spine, has been banned from from the road. Stuart Smillie admitted causing injury through careless driving as he exited the M9 motorway onto the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane.

Stuart Smillie
Stuart Smillie.

Glass attack trial set

A Dundee man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he carried out a glass attack in Barnhill.

Jaden Gray, 22, allegedly assaulted a man on January 28 this year at an address on Strathmore Street, where he resides.

Gray is accused of entering a property uninvited and assaulting the man by striking him on the head with a piece of broken glass.

Prosecutors allege this caused him to suffer severe injury and endangered his life.

Gray has made no plea and will remain in custody after being fully committed for trial.

Grab bag

Gary Thoms, 40, was jailed after stealing a TV, mobile phone, rucksack containing bedding and a hammer from a flat in Dundee as the owner watched. Thoms had been asked to help get the Samsung TV back from the flat on Provost Road but decided to take even more, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Gary Thoms
Gary Thoms. Image: Facebook.

No ‘impulse control’

An Angus driver banned from the road after police chased him through Kirriemuir at triple the speed limit has been caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Jamae Boyd appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving while disqualified and without insurance on February 3 at Brechin Road in Arbroath.

In autumn 2023, the 34-year-old, of Easterbank in Forfar, was banned after admitting the dangerous chase which concluded with him careering into a wall.

Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Keith Sym said: “He knows he shouldn’t have been driving.

“Mr Boyd has a brain injury. He acts impulsively. He doesn’t have impulse control.

“He foolishly got in the car.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until March 14 for reports and said: “I’m bound to say you’re getting close to the custody zone.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Paul Armitt leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Serial sex offender chef back on Register for groping woman in Dundee
Stuart Smillie.
BMW driver banned for crashing into cyclist in Stirlingshire
Jon Cassidy.
Jail for Fife dealer caught with £32k of street Valium to 'clear cannabis debt'
Walczykowski could be deported to Poland after multiple offences.
Serial Dundee spit attacker could be deported to Poland after repeated assaults
Gary Thoms. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stole bedding, sleeping bags and hammer after arriving to collect TV
Wayne Stephenson.
American Bulldog bit man's face in Arbroath supermarket car park
James Mahon. Image: Facebook.
Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Crash, bang, wallop: Carnage on Fife roads
Lawyer Aamer Anwar (left) with sisters of Sheku Bayoh, Kadi Johnson (centre) and Kosna Bayoh (right) arrive for the latest hearings in the public inquiry into his death. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry begins probe into Pirc's death investigation
Cooney will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Driver beaten with wheel brace by Dundee love rival