Serial sex offender chef back on Register for groping woman in Dundee

A serial sex offender chef who groped a woman in Dundee city centre has been ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation.

Paul Armitt pled guilty to carrying out the attack on the woman on April 28 last year on Seagate.

The 43-year-old touched the woman’s back and seized her buttocks.

Armitt also admitted assaulting a police officer during the same incident.

He attacked PC Younis Yaqub by seizing his clothing, pushing him on the body and trying to drag him by the body onto the ground.

Armitt, of St Edmund Terrace, Dundee, has previous convictions for sexual offending and is now on the Register for the next two years.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “He understands the gravity of the offence.”

Prison warning

Armitt, who spent several years working as a chef at hotels in Tayside, was convicted in 2015 of carrying out sex attacks while working at the Green Hotel in Kinross.

He had faced 12 charges but ten were dropped when he admitted assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

He was placed on the Register for three years and ordered to take part in the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation programme for sexual offenders.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Sheriff Paul Brown warned him if he did not comply with the community payback order he imposed, he could be handed a jail term.

The sheriff said: “These are alternatives to custody so if you breach these orders you understand that custody is available to me.”

Armitt was ordered to pay the woman £1,000 in compensation and must perform 108 hours of unpaid work.

He was placed on supervision for two years and must register as a sex offender.

