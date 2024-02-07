Dundee student accommodation plans earmarked for approval despite raft of objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student accommodation plans earmarked for approval despite raft of objections

An application to demolish an existing warehouse on Douglas Street and redevelop the site into student flats was lodged with Dundee City Council last year.

By Laura Devlin
Douglas Street student accommodation plans. Image: CAG Architects.
Plans for more student accommodation in Dundee look set to be approved despite a raft of objections.

An application to demolish an existing warehouse on Douglas Street and redevelop the site into student flats was lodged with Dundee City Council last year.

Included in the proposals, submitted by Glenmore Student Property, is a five-storey building of 98 studio apartments.

Councillors on the planning committee are being recommended to approve the application when they meet next week – even though it doesn’t fully comply with the local authority’s own development plan.

Site neighbours other student flats

Glenmore is also behind already approved plans for student accommodation at 56 Brown Street, which is immediately east of the Douglas Street site.

This £20 million development will see 152 new flats built and its construction is nearing completion.

It’s planned the Douglas Street accommodation will operate as an extension of 56 Brown Street, sharing facilities and amenities.

However, the latest proposals have attracted criticism from the local community.

Fifteen letters were submitted to Dundee City Council objecting to the plans.

An artists' impression of a new £19.9 million student accommodation development in Dundee city centre..
Concerns were raised the development would have a negative impact on local businesses through increased noise and pressure on parking in the surrounding streets.

There were also fears the five-storey building would have a “detrimental impact on the
“character of the conservation area”, resulting in “overshadowing”.

Council chiefs also admit the proposals do not fully comply with the local authority’s own development plan.

But, they say, there are “material considerations of sufficient weight” to support approval of planning permission.

Councillors will make a final decision on the proposals on Monday.

Thousands of students in Dundee

Dundee has one of the highest ratios of student population in the UK, with more than 17,000 full time students living in the city.

Since April 2021, eight planning applications for purpose-built student accommodation have been approved.

There are two other live planning applications for up to 517 student beds and the council has received proposal of application notices for 1,574 further purpose-built student beds across three other sites.

