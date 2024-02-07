RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee sparked Derek Adams’ Ross County woes – and Dick Campbell ready to make memories at East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee sparked Derek Adams’ Ross County woes – and Dick Campbell ready to make memories at East Fife

The Staggies' latest defeat to Motherwell has left Adams' position in doubt.

Derek Adams (left) has been unable to turn Ross County's form around since his infamous blast following their last-gasp loss to Dundee in December (right).
Derek Adams (left) has been unable to turn Ross County's form around since his infamous blast following their last-gasp loss to Dundee in December (right). Images: SNS
By Rab Douglas

Emotions can easily run high in the minutes after a defeat.

When it’s a last-kick defeat, feelings can be even more intense.

Throw in a pitch invasion by a bunch of jubilant visiting supporters and you’ve got a recipe for serious trouble.

So it proved when Dundee beat Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall just before Christmas.

Staggies boss Derek Adams wasn’t a happy man at full-time. To say the least.

Anybody who’s ever been involved in football at any level, whether as a player, a coach, a manager or a fan should be able to understand his frustration.

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams unleashed a remarkable blast after his side lost to Dundee. Image: SNS

We’ve all felt it from time to time and wanted to lash out.

But what Derek said to the media in the aftermath of Joe Shaughnessy’s last-minute winner has had serious repercussions for him.

In almost two months since, his team hasn’t won a single game.

And after Tuesday’s 5-0 hammering by Motherwell, he admitted he’s thinking long and hard about his position.

I’d imagine, given the chance again, Derek wouldn’t have criticised his own players in the way he did after their loss to Dundee.

Saying his old team, Morecambe, of English League Two, were “100 times better” than County hasn’t been the motivator he maybe hoped it would be.

Results since then are proof of that.

Derek Adams blast had ‘huge impact’

Managers would probably prefer if they had an hour or so to decompress after matches before getting a microphone shoved under their nose.

And remember – not every question is a nice, gentle one.

In Derek’s case though, I think he’ll know he should have been more careful with his public criticism of his players.

He now looks to me like a manager who maybe doesn’t want to be in the job he’s in anymore.

Those words from way back in December have had a huge impact.

Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath
Dick Campbell issues instructions from the touchline – a sight East Fife fans will soon become familiar with. Image: SNS

I said a few weeks back that it wouldn’t be long until Dick Campbell was back in the dugout.

Now he’s taken charge at East Fife – and I’m absolutely delighted for him.

Dick is back in the saddle with his trusted lieutenants alongside him in Pink and Youngy (Ian Campbell and John Young) and I think that’s a smart call by the Fifers.

Of course, it means that somebody, in former manager Greig McDonald, has lost their job, and that’s the horrible side of football.

Lindsay Hamilton and Paul Thomson have left the club too.

But when the dust settles, East Fife’s players will quickly find that life under Dick Campbell is different.

He and his backroom staff will get them enjoying their training and their football in no time at all.

The way things ended at Arbroath was disappointing for everybody involved after so much success.

Dick Campbell led Arbroath to two promotions during his time as manager.
Dick Campbell led Arbroath to two promotions. Image: SNS

There was also an incident where Dick was spat at by a so-called fan, which pretty much made his mind up to go, I think.

Some people have short memories.

But Dick, Ian and Youngy will be ready to make some new ones with East Fife now.

Will I be joining up with them as goalkeeping coach? File that one under ‘wait and see’.

