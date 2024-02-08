Approval granted for Inverkeithing gas-fired power plant despite climate concerns

Fife councillors have approved plans for a gas-fired power plant, despite fears for the environment.

SNP member Lesley Backhouse said the development near Inverkeithing was inappropriate given Scotland’s bid to transition away from fossil fuels.

And she asked for her dissent to be recorded.

The 20.7 megawatt peaking plant at Belleknowes Industrial Estate will fire up only when there is high demand for electricity or if there is a shortfall in the electricity supply.

It will not use renewable energy sources.

But planning officer Mary Stewart said: “It is designed to support the move to renewables by providing security of supply over periods where demand exceeds supply.”

Inverkeithing gas peaking plant plan considered acceptable

Plans for a slightly smaller peaking plant were approved for the site in January 2020, in the face of local objection.

Protestors, including residents, Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion members, made their voices heard outside Fife Council’s HQ.

That permission is still in place, however technical advances prompted a fresh application for greater output.

And this time there were only three letters of objection.

Ms Stewart added: “The principle is therefore considered acceptable.

“The impacts are smaller or lesser than those of the consented scheme.”

However, Ms Backhouse objected, stating: “We are meant to be transitioning way from gas.

“We demolished Longannet but now we want to put a gas unit in an industrial estate not far from a residential area.

“I’m surprised this already has permission given the amount of renewables we already have in Fife.”

Concerns about environmental impact

She added: “I read with dismay there’s not going to be much employment on the site either.

“They’ll be sending someone in to check it every three months.

“But my concerns are mainly about the environmental impact of making electricity from gas fired power.”

The development will include six engines and planners say it will bring a brownfield site back into use for the next 25 years.

Noise fears from nearby residents will be monitored.

Ms Stewart said the buildings will be lower than an existing shed, which is to be removed from the site.

Fear refusal could prove costly for Fife Council

Ms Backhouse moved against the proposal.

However, while some colleagues sympathised with her permission, she failed to find a seconder.

SNP councillor John Beare said: “The reality is even with growing numbers of renewables, the current fossil fuel-based system is not able to cope.

“In one day the National Grid spent £27 million on peaking plants.

“Do I want more gas peaking plants? No, I don’t.

“But we’re in a transitional period and the permission is already there.

“If we refuse, we’ll be found to be unreasonable and there will be costs.”