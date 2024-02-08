Approval granted for Inverkeithing gas-fired power plant despite climate concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approval granted for Inverkeithing gas-fired power plant despite climate concerns

The 20.7 megawatt peaking plant will fire up when there is high demand for electricity.

By Claire Warrender
A gas peaking plant in Lincolnshire.
A gas peaking plant in Lincolnshire.

Fife councillors have approved plans for a gas-fired power plant, despite fears for the environment.

SNP member Lesley Backhouse said the development near Inverkeithing was inappropriate given Scotland’s bid to transition away from fossil fuels.

And she asked for her dissent to be recorded.

The 20.7 megawatt peaking plant at Belleknowes Industrial Estate will fire up only when there is high demand for electricity or if there is a shortfall in the electricity supply.

It will not use renewable energy sources.

But planning officer Mary Stewart said: “It is designed to support the move to renewables by providing security of supply over periods where demand exceeds supply.”

Inverkeithing gas peaking plant plan considered acceptable

Plans for a slightly smaller peaking plant were approved for the site in January 2020, in the face of local objection.

Protestors, including residents, Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion members, made their voices heard outside Fife Council’s HQ.

A protest against the Inverkeithing peaking plant plans in 2020.
A protest against the Inverkeithing peaking plant plans in 2020. Imge: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

That permission is still in place, however technical advances prompted a fresh application for greater output.

And this time there were only three letters of objection.

I’m surprised this already has permission.”

Councillor Lesley Backhouse.

Ms Stewart added: “The principle is therefore considered acceptable.

“The impacts are smaller or lesser than those of the consented scheme.”

However, Ms Backhouse objected, stating: “We are meant to be transitioning way from gas.

“We demolished Longannet but now we want to put a gas unit in an industrial estate not far from a residential area.

“I’m surprised this already has permission given the amount of renewables we already have in Fife.”

Concerns about environmental impact

She added: “I read with dismay there’s not going to be much employment on the site either.

“They’ll be sending someone in to check it every three months.

The site of the Inverkeithing gas peaking plant.
The site of the Inverkeithing gas peaking plant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“But my concerns are mainly about the environmental impact of making electricity from gas fired power.”

The development will include six engines and planners say it will bring a brownfield site back into use for the next 25 years.

Noise fears from nearby residents will be monitored.

Ms Stewart said the buildings will be lower than an existing shed, which is to be removed from the site.

Fear refusal could prove costly for Fife Council

Ms Backhouse moved against the proposal.

However, while some colleagues sympathised with her permission, she failed to find a seconder.

SNP councillor John Beare said: “The reality is even with growing numbers of renewables, the current fossil fuel-based system is not able to cope.

“In one day the National Grid spent £27 million on peaking plants.

“Do I want more gas peaking plants? No, I don’t.

“But we’re in a transitional period and the permission is already there.

“If we refuse, we’ll be found to be unreasonable and there will be costs.”

