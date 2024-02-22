Concerns growing for missing Kirkcaldy teenager

Concern is growing for a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Ewan Park was last seen around 4pm on Thursday.

He was near a bus stop at the junction of Ostlers Way and the A901 in the town.

Ewan is described as around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with shoulder length blonde, curly hair.

When last seen he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue hoodie and grey Adidas trainers with a white stripe.

Concerns growing for Ewan’s welfare

Inspector Conrad Musgrave said: “Concerns are growing for Ewan’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“He has connections in the Gillespie Grove area of Kirkcaldy.

“I am asking the public to keep a look out for Ewan and if you see him or know where he might be then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2742 of Thursday, 22 February, 2024.

Raith Rovers Football Club have shared the post from Police Scotland saying that Ewan is a well-known Rovers supporter.

They have said on X: “Ewan is a well-known Rovers supporter. Please call 101 if you have seen him. “