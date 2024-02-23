Perth auction house nets biggest ever private collection of angling equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth auction house nets biggest ever private collection of angling equipment

Hundreds of rods, reels and other items will go under the hammer in the Iain M Smith Auctioneers sale

By Gordon Bannerman
Auctioneer Gordon Delaney standing in front of tables covered in fishing rods
Auctioneer Gordon Delaney with some of the angling items going under the hammer at Iain M Smith Auctioneers. Image: Gordon Bannerman

Perth auctioneer Iain Smith has landed his biggest ever catch of angling paraphernalia.

Hundreds of fishing rods, reels, lures, nets, bags and books are expected to reel in bids from around the world when they go under the hammer on Tuesday February 27.

Tables and shelves at Iain’s Perth Airport auction house are groaning under the weight of fishing gear.

The items date from the Victorian era to the present day.

They include antique rods and reels from famous Scottish names, such as P.D. Malloch of Perth, John Gow of Dundee and Sharpe’s of Aberdeen.

Table covered in fishing rods inside auction warehouse
Just some of the rods at Iain M Smith Auctioneers’ base at Scone Airport. Image: Gordon Bannerman.

Iain says he’s never seen their like before.

“This is certainly by far the biggest private collection of angling equipment I have ever handled,” he said.

“And with more than 500 lots being sold, it ranks among the biggest catches of this type in Scotland.

“There are more than 200 rods, including 70 Hardy’s, which are regarded as the Rolls-Royce of rods,” he added.

Fishing reels, an ornamental fishing fly and framed pictures of fish
Iain M Smith Auctioneers will be selling all kinds of angling-related items. Image: Gordon Bannerman.

“There’s sure to be internet interest far beyond the UK.”

Obsessive about collecting

The treasure trove was built up over 40 years.

And Iain says he could not believe his eyes when he was asked to view the collection in its late owner’s modest double bedroom.

“His widow said it was a hobby that had given her husband many years of pleasure, and she had been happy for him to keep collecting,” he said.

“Like so many collectors, he was probably a bit obsessive because most of the equipment has never seen the water, never mind caught a fish.”

Auctioneer Gordon Delaney holding fishing items
Gordon Delaney of Iain M Smith Auctioneers, holding some of the books for sale. Image: Gordon Bannerman

Some items from the 1970s are still cellophane wrapped, while many of the lures and Rafala spinners are boxed with their original price tags.

Remarkably, their owner also found space for collecting vinyl.

The records will also be going under the hammer at Iain Smith Auctions’ four-day sale this month.

The angling collection will be sold from noon on Tuesday .

It can be viewed at Iain M Smith Auctioneers on Monday.

