Home News Fife

Body found in Fife park as forensics officers descend on scene

The death is being treated as 'unexplained'.

By Andrew Robson
Police outside the Fife park.
Police outside the Fife park. Image: Supplied

A man’s body has been found in a Fife park.

Police have launched an investigation into the ‘unexplained’ death following the discovery at around 7:30am this morning in Quarry Park, Leslie.

Emergency services including firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

Part of the park including the skatepark and a children’s play area are cordoned off with forensics officers on site.

A large tarpaulin has been erected in an area towards the back of the skatepark.

Leslie locals shocked by Quarry Park death

One Leslie resident – who wished to remain anonymous – described the scene on Sunday morning.

They said: “Just after 7.30am a fire engine arrived just outside the play park.

“Not long after the police and an ambulance arrived.

large tarp at Leslie skatepark after death of man
A large tarp was put in place. Image: Supplied
The road leading to Quarry Park was blocked off.
The road leading to the park was blocked off. Image: Supplied

“It looks like crews have placed a big tarp over one of the ramps at the skate park.

“People in white suits are at the scene with evidence bags.

“This isn’t normal for Leslie, I’ve never really seen anything like this in my time here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30 am on Sunday we were made aware the body of a man had been discovered in the Leslie area.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were assisting police with the incident.

