Fife Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes

The incident took place at Bankhead Roundabout.

By Chloe Burrell
March 12 2024, 12:48pm

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Bankhead Roundabout shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.55m on Tuesday, March 12 police were called to a report of man struck by a car at Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes.

"He was taken to hospital to be checked over."