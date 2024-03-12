Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Bankhead Roundabout shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55m on Tuesday, March 12 police were called to a report of man struck by a car at Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes.

“He was taken to hospital to be checked over.”