Four charged after police recover crack cocaine worth £10,000 in Kirkcaldy

Four people have been charged after police recovered £10,000 worth of crack cocaine at a property in Kirkcaldy.

Officers also seized more than £1,200 in cash after carrying out a warrant in Sutherland Place.

Three men, aged 36, 39, and 33, and one woman, aged 40, were arrested and charged in connection.

They have been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Constable Caitlin Boyd of Kirkcaldy Community Investigations and Prevention Unit said: “We remain committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Kirkcaldy and will continue to do so day in, day out.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”