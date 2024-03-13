Warm-hearted Cupar residents help injured fundraiser stranded in woods for two weeks

A man doing a 365-day camping challenge has thanked locals who rallied around him after spending two weeks injured in a Fife woods.

Londoner Garo Jlitakryan is travelling the length of the UK in the hope of raising £250,000 for charities Macmillian Cancer Support and Help for Heroes.

The 31-year-old has spent the past few weeks in Fife, after injury halted his progress north to John O Groats.

Stranded at Cairngreen Woods in Cupar, locals in the Fife town helped Garo get back on his feet.

Cupar locals help Londoner on hiking challenge

He said: “When walking late one night a careless driver ran over my foot.

“I was in a lot of pain and was struggling to walk but the local community really rallied around while I was laid up.

“People helped me with washing, offered me food and hot meals, also gave me firewood to keep warm.

“It was great to feel that sense of community – it’s something I’m not used to, being from London.”

Additionally, Transition in St Andrews supplied him with a bike and trailer to allow him to continue following his injury.

Garo added: “A special thanks goes to Oli from Fife Wargames who first helped me out and Transition St Andrews for supplying a bike.

“Having left London six months ago it’s great to see strangers help me continue my journey.”

Garo Jlitakryan driven by causes close to heart

Garo, who has both ADHD and autism, has witnessed the “immense” impact of Macmillan after the charity supported his father during his battle with cancer.

He said: “Both charities are very close to my heart.

“I was in care when I was younger and I knew many people who were in the Army.

“Additionally, Macmillian were brilliant when my father was going through his cancer treatment.

“It’s the causes that are driving me on.”

Garo crossed Tay Road Bridge on Tuesday and hopes to make it to Arbroath by Wednesday evening.

Once he arrives at John O Groats, Garo plans to travel the entire coastline of the United Kingdom.

So far Garo has raised £890 during his hike, which has seen him journey through England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.