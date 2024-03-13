Warm-hearted Cupar residents help injured fundraiser stranded in woods for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Warm-hearted Cupar residents help injured fundraiser stranded in woods for two weeks

'People helped me with washing, offered me food and hot meals.'

By Andrew Robson
Garo Jlitakryan, right, who spent two weeks in in Cupar's Cairngreen Wood, left.
Garo Jlitakryan spent two weeks in in Cupar's Cairngreen Wood after picking up an injury. Image: Google Street View/Garo Jlitakryan

A man doing a 365-day camping challenge has thanked locals who rallied around him after spending two weeks injured in a Fife woods.

Londoner Garo Jlitakryan is travelling the length of the UK in the hope of raising £250,000 for charities Macmillian Cancer Support and Help for Heroes.

The 31-year-old has spent the past few weeks in Fife, after injury halted his progress north to John O Groats.

Stranded at Cairngreen Woods in Cupar, locals in the Fife town helped Garo get back on his feet.

Cupar locals help Londoner on hiking challenge

He said: “When walking late one night a careless driver ran over my foot.

“I was in a lot of pain and was struggling to walk but the local community really rallied around while I was laid up.

“People helped me with washing, offered me food and hot meals, also gave me firewood to keep warm.

“It was great to feel that sense of community – it’s something I’m not used to, being from London.”

Garo Jlitakryan in Dundee
Garo Jlitakryan in Dundee. Image: Gazhike

Additionally, Transition in St Andrews supplied him with a bike and trailer to allow him to continue following his injury.

Garo added: “A special thanks goes to Oli from Fife Wargames who first helped me out and Transition St Andrews for supplying a bike.

“Having left London six months ago it’s great to see strangers help me continue my journey.”

Garo Jlitakryan driven by causes close to heart

Garo, who has both ADHD and autism, has witnessed the “immense” impact of Macmillan after the charity supported his father during his battle with cancer.

He said: “Both charities are very close to my heart.

“I was in care when I was younger and I knew many people who were in the Army.

“Additionally, Macmillian were brilliant when my father was going through his cancer treatment.

“It’s the causes that are driving me on.”

Garo crossed Tay Road Bridge on Tuesday and hopes to make it to Arbroath by Wednesday evening.

Once he arrives at John O Groats, Garo plans to travel the entire coastline of the United Kingdom.

So far Garo has raised £890 during his hike, which has seen him journey through England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.

More from Fife

Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke
The property is on the market for offers over £2.3 million.
How do I get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews?
Thomas Straiton.
Passenger abused driver and grappled in aisle due to 'dark' Fife bus
Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Fife thief with 'fascination for Fiestas' used £200 coding device in 'meticulously planned' heists
Kennoway Medical Group is based in Jordan Lane
Fears major Kennoway housing development could affect GP and school places
Sutherland Place, Kirkcaldy.
Four charged after police recover crack cocaine worth £10,000 in Kirkcaldy
Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
Bill Porteous, left, and West Braes trustee Sheena Sawyer with the Pittenweem nursery children who chose the winning name
Name revealed for Pittenweem Wee Scottie after primary school competition
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant

Conversation