Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into ‘unexplained’ sudden death

The ‘sudden’ death of a man at a Fife park and ride is being probed by police.

The 38-year-old died at Halbeath Park & Ride, near Dunfermline, on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene just before 12pm with the incident being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

Police called to ‘sudden’ death of man, 38, at Fife park and ride

One eyewitness told The Courier he saw two fire engines and a police vehicle positioned at a remote end of the Halbeath Park & Ride.

He said: “Fire crews had erected a tarpaulin around a vehicle and a police car had blocked off access to that part of the car park.

“Officers in white suits were also present.

“The park-and-ride facility continued to operate as normal with buses and cars entering and leaving the park.

“However, the incident did look serious.

“You don’t expect to see that amount of police and emergency service activity here.”

No suspicious circumstances after death at Halbeath Park & Ride

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Thursday, 28 March, 2024, police were made aware of the sudden death of a 38-year-old man near to the Halbeath roundabout area of Dunfermline.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”