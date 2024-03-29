Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into ‘unexplained’ sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into ‘unexplained’ sudden death

Officers were called to the incident on Thursday.

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
Emergency services were called to Halbeath park and ride on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to Halbeath park and ride on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The ‘sudden’ death of a man at a Fife park and ride is being probed by police.

The 38-year-old died at Halbeath Park & Ride, near Dunfermline, on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene just before 12pm with the incident being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

Police called to ‘sudden’ death of man, 38, at Fife park and ride

One eyewitness told The Courier he saw two fire engines and a police vehicle positioned at a remote end of the Halbeath Park & Ride.

He said: “Fire crews had erected a tarpaulin around a vehicle and a police car had blocked off access to that part of the car park.

“Officers in white suits were also present.

“The park-and-ride facility continued to operate as normal with buses and cars entering and leaving the park.

“However, the incident did look serious.

“You don’t expect to see that amount of police and emergency service activity here.”

No suspicious circumstances after death at Halbeath Park & Ride

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Thursday, 28 March, 2024, police were made aware of the sudden death of a 38-year-old man near to the Halbeath roundabout area of Dunfermline.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

