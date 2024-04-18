Missing Fife teenagers may have travelled to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Missing Fife teenagers may have travelled to Dundee

The pair were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
Brooklyn Houston and Bryony Lyons. Image: Police Scotland
Brooklyn Houston and Bryony Lyons. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal to help trace two missing Fife teenagers who may have travelled to Dundee.

Bryony Lyons, 15, and Brooklyn Houston, 13, were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the pair may have travelled together to Dundee.

Bryony is described as 5ft 6ins, of average build with long brown/blonde hair, and has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

She was last seen wearing dark leggings, black sweatshirt and black and white Nike trainers.

Brooklyn – who wears glasses – is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair.

The teenager was wearing a cream White Fox hoodie, black leggings, white Nike trainers and was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1994 of 16 April.

