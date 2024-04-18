Missing Fife teenagers may have travelled to Dundee

Police have issued an appeal to help trace two missing Fife teenagers who may have travelled to Dundee.

Bryony Lyons, 15, and Brooklyn Houston, 13, were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the pair may have travelled together to Dundee.

Bryony is described as 5ft 6ins, of average build with long brown/blonde hair, and has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

She was last seen wearing dark leggings, black sweatshirt and black and white Nike trainers.

Brooklyn – who wears glasses – is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall with long brown hair.

The teenager was wearing a cream White Fox hoodie, black leggings, white Nike trainers and was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1994 of 16 April.