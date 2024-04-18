Road outside Dundee Olympia shut due to police ‘concern for person’ incident

A road outside Dundee’s Olympia leisure centre has been shut after police were called to a “concern for a person” incident.

Officers are blocking the entrance to East Whale Lane at its junctions with Blackscroft and East Dock Street.

Four fire engines are also parked up nearby, while the ambulance service is also at the scene.

The incident has been ongoing since at least 7.30am.

One passer-by said: “There are emergency services everywhere.

“Police are blocking the road outside the Olympia both ways and there are also officers in Gallagher Retail Park.

“Fire engines are parked up across the road.

“There are at least four police vehicles here.”