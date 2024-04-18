Road outside Dundee Olympia shut due to police ‘concern for person’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Road outside Dundee Olympia shut due to police ‘concern for person’ incident

Firefighters are also at the scene.

By James Simpson
Police have taped off the entrance to East Whale Lane, next to the Olympia. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police have taped off the entrance to East Whale Lane, next to the Olympia. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A road outside Dundee’s Olympia leisure centre has been shut after police were called to a “concern for a person” incident.

Officers are blocking the entrance to East Whale Lane at its junctions with Blackscroft and East Dock Street.

Four fire engines are also parked up nearby, while the ambulance service is also at the scene.

The incident has been ongoing since at least 7.30am.

Two fire engines are parked across the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police blocking East Whale Lane at East Dock Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One passer-by said: “There are emergency services everywhere.

“Police are blocking the road outside the Olympia both ways and there are also officers in Gallagher Retail Park.

“Fire engines are parked up across the road.

“There are at least four police vehicles here.”

