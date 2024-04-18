Dundee Road outside Dundee Olympia shut due to police ‘concern for person’ incident Firefighters are also at the scene. By James Simpson April 18 2024, 8:36am April 18 2024, 8:36am Share Road outside Dundee Olympia shut due to police ‘concern for person’ incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4953052/road-dundee-olympia-shut/ Copy Link Police have taped off the entrance to East Whale Lane, next to the Olympia. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A road outside Dundee’s Olympia leisure centre has been shut after police were called to a “concern for a person” incident. Officers are blocking the entrance to East Whale Lane at its junctions with Blackscroft and East Dock Street. Four fire engines are also parked up nearby, while the ambulance service is also at the scene. The incident has been ongoing since at least 7.30am. Two fire engines are parked across the road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police blocking East Whale Lane at East Dock Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One passer-by said: “There are emergency services everywhere. “Police are blocking the road outside the Olympia both ways and there are also officers in Gallagher Retail Park. “Fire engines are parked up across the road. “There are at least four police vehicles here.”