Jim Goodwin makes selection vow as Declan Gallagher nears Dundee United return

Sam McClelland and Ross Graham have made the centre-back positions their own.

Dundee United trio Sam McClelland, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Ross Graham
Sam McClelland, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Ross Graham are all competing for two places. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher could make his return to the Dundee United squad this weekend.

However, Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that in-form duo Sam McClelland and Ross Graham will be keeping their places, regardless.

Gallagher has been sidelined for the Tangerines’ last three fixtures against Raith Rovers, Queen’s Park, and Morton as he battles persistent groin and back discomfort.

In his absence, the youthful – but imposing – paring of McClelland and Graham have conceded just one goal.

Nevertheless, Gallagher has taken part in United training in recent days as he seeks to play some part in the run-in.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher following a win at Ayr United earlier this season
Declan Gallagher following a win at Ayr United earlier this season. Image: SNS

“(Declan) Gallagher has made really good progress and did some light training the last couple of days,” said Goodwin.

“We will decide on him nearer the weekend – but I won’t be changing the centre-half pairing.

“Sam and Ross have been pivotal in the good run we’ve been on lately so it would be extremely harsh on both if they missed out.

“If I do have to change it, it’ll only be down to injuries.

“But it will be good to have Gall back in the squad because he’s been a big player and big influence for us this season.”

Goodwin: “Scott Brown is a proud man”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has warned that Scott Brown’s sense of personal pride will ensure Ayr United are desperate to play party poopers at Tannadice this weekend.

Depending on Rovers’ result at Inverness on Friday night, the Terrors could be mathematically crowned champions on Saturday.

Even if Raith win, a victory for Goodwin’s side will effectively seal promotion due to their insurmountable goal difference advantage over the Fifers.

And Goodwin is acutely aware that Brown – who he briefly managed while in charge of Aberdeen – would love nothing more than put a dampener on the celebrations.

Scott Brown, left, and Jim Goodwin shake hands prior to Ayr United vs Dundee United
Scott Brown, left, and Jim Goodwin shake hands prior to the last meeting of the sides. Image: SNS

“Scott Brown is a proud man and a proud manager,” Goodwin continued. “He won’t want to watch ANYONE celebrate.

“When you are a team in their position, you’d love nothing more than to cause an upset and make your mark on the weekend.

“They have good players – Jamie Murphy is always a threat – and quality throughout their team.

“We will be going into this game with the same mindset as we have all season; nothing changes despite what the outcome could be.”


