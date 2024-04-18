Banned driver branded ‘moronic’ for triple speed limit police chase in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Banned driver branded ‘moronic’ for triple speed limit police chase in Fife

Jeff Wood reached speeds of 60mph in residential 20mph zones and was told he was lucky not to have hurt anyone.

By Jamie McKenzie
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.

A banned driver was clocked at triple the speed limit in Fife during an afternoon police chase, a court has heard.

Jeff Wood, 29, sped away from chasing officers at 60mph through a residential 20mph zone during the dash between East Wemyss and Methil.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a Citroen C4 dangerously and while disqualified on various roads.

Sheriff Robert More said: “He has obviously panicked – for good reason because he should not be driving – and things have escalated.

“You are quite fortunate in a number of ways, by virtue of the fact no-one was really hurt or worse by the driving on the occasion in question.

“I find this kind of stuff particularly moronic and deeply infuriating when I see it, which is all too often.”

Escaped chasing police

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court police had turned into a car park and spotted Wood in the driver’s seat.

After carrying out a computer check, they put on their blue lights and sirens and caught up with Wood on the A955.

Wood, who was travelling 60mph in a 40mph zone, indicated as if to pull over but “accelerated and made off at speed” as police braked, the fiscal depute said.

He continued until Methilhaven Road, turning onto other residential streets and entering a 20mph limit.

The fiscal depute continued: “He was travelling around 60mph and numerous pedestrians were on the pavement.

“He travelled through a ‘give way’ sign through Sandwell Street.

“It’s by good fortune no other vehicles were travelling on Sandwell Street.”

The court heard the pursuit was abandoned but the vehicle was later traced.

Living in car

Wood admitted failing to stop for police despite being requested to do so, driving at excessive speeds in residential areas and failing to give way at a junction.

The offending took place on Main Road, East Wemyss, Methilhaven Road and Den Walk in Buckhaven, and Cowley Street, Methil, and elsewhere during the afternoon of June 11 2021.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Wood, now of William Street, East Wemyss, had been homeless and sleeping in his car after separating from his partner in June 2021.

Mr McGuire said Wood should not have been driving, given a previous conviction in Aberdeen in 2019.

Mr McGuire said that “matters have moved on” for his client in a “positive sense” and that he is working with a local roofing company.

Sheriff More banned Wood from driving for 18 months, fined him £750, and gave him 90 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Intoxicated thug stomped on stranger's head in Cowdenbeath after being told to 'shut his…
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…
Riot police and protesters on Ballindean Road.
VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent 'circus'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Ex-boxer banged up at home
James Devine appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife football coach accused of indecent communications
Rix Shipping's head office in Montrose
Montrose firm fined £17k after worker loses finger in table saw accident
Cameron Skelton. Image: Facebook
Fife dealer caught with £17k drugs stash and six mobile phones
Ring Doorbell pervert Neil Beattie leaving Perth Sheriff Court
Perth pervert tried to make 'porn movie' with neighbour's Ring doorbell camera
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Cannabis speeder and one-man crime spree
Jason White was jailed for four years. Images: Police Scotland and DCT Media.
Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed