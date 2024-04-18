Banned driver branded ‘moronic’ for triple speed limit police chase in Fife

A banned driver was clocked at triple the speed limit in Fife during an afternoon police chase, a court has heard.

Jeff Wood, 29, sped away from chasing officers at 60mph through a residential 20mph zone during the dash between East Wemyss and Methil.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a Citroen C4 dangerously and while disqualified on various roads.

Sheriff Robert More said: “He has obviously panicked – for good reason because he should not be driving – and things have escalated.

“You are quite fortunate in a number of ways, by virtue of the fact no-one was really hurt or worse by the driving on the occasion in question.

“I find this kind of stuff particularly moronic and deeply infuriating when I see it, which is all too often.”

Escaped chasing police

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court police had turned into a car park and spotted Wood in the driver’s seat.

After carrying out a computer check, they put on their blue lights and sirens and caught up with Wood on the A955.

Wood, who was travelling 60mph in a 40mph zone, indicated as if to pull over but “accelerated and made off at speed” as police braked, the fiscal depute said.

He continued until Methilhaven Road, turning onto other residential streets and entering a 20mph limit.

The fiscal depute continued: “He was travelling around 60mph and numerous pedestrians were on the pavement.

“He travelled through a ‘give way’ sign through Sandwell Street.

“It’s by good fortune no other vehicles were travelling on Sandwell Street.”

The court heard the pursuit was abandoned but the vehicle was later traced.

Living in car

Wood admitted failing to stop for police despite being requested to do so, driving at excessive speeds in residential areas and failing to give way at a junction.

The offending took place on Main Road, East Wemyss, Methilhaven Road and Den Walk in Buckhaven, and Cowley Street, Methil, and elsewhere during the afternoon of June 11 2021.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Wood, now of William Street, East Wemyss, had been homeless and sleeping in his car after separating from his partner in June 2021.

Mr McGuire said Wood should not have been driving, given a previous conviction in Aberdeen in 2019.

Mr McGuire said that “matters have moved on” for his client in a “positive sense” and that he is working with a local roofing company.

Sheriff More banned Wood from driving for 18 months, fined him £750, and gave him 90 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

