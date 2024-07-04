‘Disgusted’ Fife mum forced to pick 12 slugs from worktops in flood-damaged kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Disgusted’ Fife mum forced to pick 12 slugs from worktops in flood-damaged kitchen

Rebecca Black from Colinsburgh says her council house has become infested due to the damp.

By Neil Henderson
Rebecca Black with the flood damaged kitchen and picture of the slug infestation.
Rebecca Black in the flood-damaged kitchen and some of the slugs. Image: Rebecca Black/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife mum has told how she had to pick “12 large slugs” from her kitchen worktops and cabinets due to delays in repairing flood damage in her home.

Rebecca Black reported the damage at her council-owned Colinsburgh house back in March.

A subsequent inspection found the damage to have been caused by faulty plumbing behind her kitchen cabinets.

Flooding from leaking pipes to a dishwasher also damaged the kitchen floor, causing it to rot.

Rebecca Black with her daughter Eva Montgomery, 10.
Rebecca with her daughter Eva, 10, at their Colinsburgh home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rebecca claims the council vowed to carry out repairs, but four months on, the matter is still not fully fixed – which the single mum says is causing a health hazard.

She claims the damp is so bad the house is now infested with slugs and woodlice.

Rebecca, whose two children live with her at the property, said: “The damp has got so bad that I come in the kitchen each morning and have to pick off slugs and woodlice from my worktops and cabinets.

Fife mum’s disgust at slugs in kitchen of council house

“One morning this week I counted 12 large slugs that I had to pick off.

“It’s disgusting and we shouldn’t have to live like this.

“I’ve lived here for 11 years without problems and reported the issues in good faith.

“I don’t think anyone should have to wait four months for problems to be fixed.”

Rebecca says she is worried about the impact on children Eva, 10, and Owen, 15.

Rebecca Black.
Rebecca is still waiting on a full repair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “My daughter suffers from asthma, this is no way to have to live and I’m concerned for our health.

“I’m just sick of it now and need the council to do the right thing and fix the problem.”

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s housing manager, has apologised.

She said: “Some work has been done, however repairs to the floor are still being organised, following a specialist survey last month.

“We will be in touch with Ms Black as a matter of urgency to get this resolved as soon as possible.”

