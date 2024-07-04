‘Disgusted’ Fife mum forced to pick 12 slugs from worktops in flood-damaged kitchen

A Fife mum has told how she had to pick “12 large slugs” from her kitchen worktops and cabinets due to delays in repairing flood damage in her home.

Rebecca Black reported the damage at her council-owned Colinsburgh house back in March.

A subsequent inspection found the damage to have been caused by faulty plumbing behind her kitchen cabinets.

Flooding from leaking pipes to a dishwasher also damaged the kitchen floor, causing it to rot.

Rebecca claims the council vowed to carry out repairs, but four months on, the matter is still not fully fixed – which the single mum says is causing a health hazard.

She claims the damp is so bad the house is now infested with slugs and woodlice.

Rebecca, whose two children live with her at the property, said: “The damp has got so bad that I come in the kitchen each morning and have to pick off slugs and woodlice from my worktops and cabinets.

Fife mum’s disgust at slugs in kitchen of council house

“One morning this week I counted 12 large slugs that I had to pick off.

“It’s disgusting and we shouldn’t have to live like this.

“I’ve lived here for 11 years without problems and reported the issues in good faith.

“I don’t think anyone should have to wait four months for problems to be fixed.”

Rebecca says she is worried about the impact on children Eva, 10, and Owen, 15.

She said: “My daughter suffers from asthma, this is no way to have to live and I’m concerned for our health.

“I’m just sick of it now and need the council to do the right thing and fix the problem.”

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s housing manager, has apologised.

She said: “Some work has been done, however repairs to the floor are still being organised, following a specialist survey last month.

“We will be in touch with Ms Black as a matter of urgency to get this resolved as soon as possible.”