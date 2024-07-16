Fife Emergency services called to car crash in Rosyth Three people were checked over at the scene. By Chloe Burrell July 16 2024, 8:14am July 16 2024, 8:14am Share Emergency services called to car crash in Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5039343/car-crash-rosyth/ Copy Link Emergency services were called to Queensferry Road in Rosyth on Tuesday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Emergency services are in attendance at a crash in Rosyth. Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to Queensferry Road roundabout outside Tesco on Tuesday morning. Three people have been checked over at the scene. Stagecoach posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say that due to the accident services are diverting from Queensferry Road along Park Road and Kings Road. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7am to attend a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road, Rosyth. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, officers received a report of a single vehicle crash on Queensferry Road, Rosyth. “Three people have been checked over at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.