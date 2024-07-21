Doctor Who episode featuring kiss between Fife-raised Ncuti Gatwa and another man cleared by BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Doctor Who episode featuring kiss between Fife-raised Ncuti Gatwa and another man cleared by BBC

A viewer claimed the kiss was 'unsuitable for children' but the BBC's complaints unit deemed it "at the mildest end of the spectrum".

By Ellidh Aitken
The episode featured a kiss between Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and a mysterious bounty hunter played by Jonathan Groff. Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studio
The episode featured a kiss between Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and a mysterious bounty hunter played by Jonathan Groff. Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studio

An episode of Doctor Who featuring a kiss between Fife-raised star Ncuti Gatwa and another man has been cleared by BBC bosses.

Gatwa, whose acting career started at Dunfermline High School, took over the role of The Doctor last year.

He starred alongside actress Millie Gibson in the most recent season of the sci-fi show, which finished airing in June.

The sixth episode, titled Rogue, made history when it featured a kiss between The Doctor and a mysterious bounty hunter played by Jonathan Groff.

Viewer claimed Doctor Who kiss was ‘unsuitable for children’

The BBC previously revealed it had received nearly 170 complaints over the kiss.

One viewer, whose complaint reached the broadcaster’s executive complaints unit (ECU), said the show had featured “sexualised content unsuitable for children in the audience”.

But the ECU said the kiss was at the “mildest end of the spectrum” of sexual innuendo and did not uphold the complaint.

In a report, the ECU said: “A viewer complained that this episode included sexualised content unsuitable for children in the audience.

“The relationship between the Doctor and the character Rogue was presented with inappropriate sexual innuendo and developed at a speed which he thought concerning.

“The ECU considered the complaint in the light of the BBC’s editorial standards of harm and offence.”

A viewer claimed the romance between Gatwa and Groff was ‘unsuitable for children’. Image: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studio

The ECU said the kiss was “likely to go over the heads of children” and defended the “speed” of The Doctor’s romance.

It said: “The ECU considered the sexual innuendo to be towards the mildest end of the spectrum and in any case likely to go over the heads of children, while the development of the relationship served the needs of a fast-moving plot and was unlikely to strike viewers of any age as a model for interpersonal relationships outside this particular fictional context.”

Gatwa first came to Scotland with his family in 1994 in order to escape the ongoing genocide in his home nation of Rwanda.

He was based partly in Fife, where he attended Dunfermline High School.

The Courier previously told how he had suffered racist abuse at the school.

Gatwa also has close ties to Dundee, having earned praise for his performances in plays such as Hecuba and Victoria at Dundee Rep.

The theatre’s artistic director recalled how Gatwa has the “spark, drive and focus” to be a star.

More from Fife

Connor Gourlay
Serial sex offender from Fife illegally used social media to ask for pictures of…
Car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.
Police say three fires in three weeks on same Glenrothes road were all deliberate
Lidl and B&M off Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Staff member, 57, assaulted by youths at Cowdenbeath Lidl
3
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
'Benidorm' battle on horizon over £35m Fife loch holiday development bid
5
Harland & Wolff's Methil yard.
Calls to protect 200 Fife jobs as Harland & Wolff seek emergency funding
Cameron Allan
Fife pair face life sentences for 'most harrowing ever' rape and murder of young…
Car fire on Melville Close, Glenrothes.
Neighbour shocked by 'very scary' car fire in Glenrothes
2
James Cunningham
'TV stuntman' injured cyclist and destroyed £6k bike in Fife crash
Post Thumbnail
Urgent bid to save Anstruther's historic lifeboat station from wrecking ball
James being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com
Perthshire's James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane