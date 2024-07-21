Man taken to hospital with head injury after assault in Perth city centre

A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Perth city centre.

The 52-year-old was treated for a head injury after a disturbance on Kinnoull Street just after 3am on Sunday.

An onlooker reported seeing multiple police vehicles and an ambulance outside the Sandeman pub, on the corner of Mill Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25am on Saturday, officers attended a disturbance in Kinnoull Street, Perth and a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury after being assaulted.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0581 of 21 July 2024.”