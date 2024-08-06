Glenrothes carer left epileptic person overnight without medication after clocking off work early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes carer left epileptic person overnight without medication after clocking off work early

Carmen Stafford's actions put the service user at "serious risk of physical and emotional harm".

By Neil Henderson
The patient was left without medication. Image: Shutterstock
The patient was left without medication. Image: Shutterstock

A Glenrothes carer left an epileptic person overnight without medication after clocking off work early.

A watchdog has found Carmen Stafford did not tell her employer she had finished her shift early – leaving a service user without overnight support.

The Scottish Social Care Council (SSSC) also found that Stafford, an employee of Newcross Healthcare Solutions at the time, failed to administer the person’s medication at 9am that day due to her absence.

It also found that Stafford later falsified documents claiming that medication had been given.

Glenrothes care user put at ‘serious risk of physical and emotional harm’

The incident occurred at an undisclosed address in Glenrothes in February 2023.

Following a probe, the SSSC found Safford’s actions had put the care user at “serious risk of physical and emotional harm”.

In its ruling, the SSSC said: “Staff must ensure that they record information accurately and are honest when carrying out their work.

“You falsely recorded on the MAR (medication administration record) sheet that you had administered medication, when this was incorrect, and you had left the medication in the kitchen.

“You failed to inform your employer that you had left early and therefore they were unable to arrange cover for the remainder of the shift.

“Your actions put (the service user) at serious risk of physical and emotional harm.”

Glenrothes carer showed ‘limited remorse’

The SSSC said the failures raised concerns over whether Stafford had the “appropriate values to work in the social services sector”.

It also said Stafford had “failed to engage with the SSSC’s investigation” and had shown “limited insight or remorse for your actions”, adding: “Therefore, there is a risk of this behaviour being repeated and a consequential public protection risk.”

The watchdog has now issued a two-year warning to Stafford after she decided not to ask for the case to be referred to a fitness to practise panel.

Newcross Healthcare Solutions has been contacted for comment.

You can keep tabs on care home performance in Fife and elsewhere in Scotland using The Courier’s new tracker.

