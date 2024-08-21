Fife cricket club with no toilet launches £50,000 fundraiser for new pavilion

A Fife cricket club has launched an ambitious £50,000 fundraiser for a modern new pavilion.

Members of Largo Cricket Club have to wash at a nearby church due to their inadequate facilities.

And they share their changing rooms with a grass roller and a lawnmower.

However, the Upper Largo side have ambitions for a modern, accessible building at their East Drive ground.

This will allow more people to join, including a group of children with learning disabilities.

Committee member Stuart Macdonald said: “There are changing rooms but there are no toilets or washing facilities,” he said.

“We have to go up the road to use the church facilities.

“There is also no internal space for meetings or teas or for people to come out of the wind.”

Largo Cricket Club wants 21st century facilities by 2026

Largo Cricket Club celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

And over the decades it has become a much-loved part of the local community.

It has 50 adult members and 35 juniors, with the two senior teams competing in divisions one and two of the Strathmore and Perthshire Cricket Union.

Stuart, who coaches junior side Largo Lions, says the time has come for facilities fit for the 21st century.

“We can’t welcome as many groups as we would like,” he said.

“Aside from everything else, the pavilion is not accessible to people with mobility difficulties.

“We plan to replace our current pavilion with a modern facility that will include accessible toilets and an accessible indoor meeting space.

“The money raised will cover all project costs including design, planning and construction.”

It’s hoped the new pavilion, complete with solar panels and batteries for electricity, will be ready for the 2026 season.

Sponsored events and online crowdfunder to help hit £50,000 target

As part of the fundraising effort, the Largo Lions are holding a sponsored “crick-athon” on Friday, from 6.15pm.

They aim to make as many runs as possible, as well as take as many wickets and catches as they can.

To help launch the drive, Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth gave cricket her best shot.

And she wished the club well with hitting their fundraising target.

She said: “The club has been a key part of the community in Largo, Levenmouth and the East Neuk for four decades.

“I’m really pleased to hear the plans to continue to expand access to the game for local people through the new pavilion.”

To help with the fundraising, Largo Cricket Club has also set up an online fundraiser, which can be found here.